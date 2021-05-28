Parker Richardson: Immigrants are our neighbors

Immigration has a significant impact on North Carolina, where immigrants have been the main drivers of population growth. But North Carolina is also a state where most residents are influenced by their faith, including more than one-third of the state’s voters who are evangelical Christians.

As an evangelical, I’m concerned with immigration policy because North Carolina’s 900,000 immigrants are my neighbors, whom Christ commands us to love as ourselves.

In fact, as a pastor, my job description originates in the New Testament, and one job requirement, as the Apostle Paul said, is to be “hospitable.” While we may think of “Southern hospitality” as having friends and relatives over for barbecue and sweet tea, the biblical definition of hospitality — in the New Testament Greek, philoxenia — is literally the love of strangers, not just our friends and family.

As we welcome “strangers,” they become us. Immigrants form a growing and integral part of local churches like the one I lead. Christians’ advocacy for immigration reforms is often motivated by relationships: by people we know whose ability to flourish as God intended is limited by structural problems.