Paul Lanier and Melea Rose-Waters: Why home visits are on our minds this holiday season

As parents, we know that the early days of parenthood can be joyous but also isolating, exhausting and filled with uncertainty. “How can I help my baby get on a sleep schedule so I can rest, too?” “Where can I find childcare in my area?” “I’ve not been feeling well. Is this normal?” Parents have many questions and limited time with their medical providers during appointments.

Wouldn’t it be great to have a well-trained professional stop by to visit during those early days, someone who could provide coaching, guidance and expertise? There are family support programs that provide just that in North Carolina — they’re known as early childhood home visits.

Most North Carolinians haven’t heard of home visiting. They aren’t familiar with the mountains of evidence in support of these programs’ effectiveness in improving maternal and child health, decreasing risk of child abuse, improving school readiness and contributing to family economic self-sufficiency.

Only 1% of children in North Carolina who could benefit from home visiting services received them in 2021. Since 2017, the number of children and families in North Carolina receiving evidence-based home visits has decreased substantially, dropping from almost 15,000 children in 2017 to under 10,000 children in 2021.

The Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program (MIECHV) is a federally funded program that serves families in North Carolina through evidence-based home visiting programs — and gets results. Home visiting is proven to be highly effective in increasing overall well-being and health outcomes for children and parents.

Unfortunately, this crucial program’s authorization is slated to expire on Dec. 16. If Congress does not act early this holiday season, a lapse in the authorization will jeopardize the effectiveness of services, negatively affect the workforce and rob beneficiaries of the certainty they need.

Congress can step up to protect these crucial services. Our congressional delegation that represents Winston-Salem — including Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis and Reps. Patrick McHenry and Kathy Manning — have the opportunity to step up before Dec. 16 and lead the way.

As the saying goes, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Home visits are also a fiscally sound investment of public dollars. A study of Nurse-Family Partnership, one of the home visiting programs only available in pockets of our state, found a return on investment of up to $5.70 for every dollar spent. This comparatively small investment can pay huge dividends in the lives of children and families and can reduce the likelihood of need for public support later on.

With the significant decrease in the number of families who are benefitting from home health visits in North Carolina, now is the time to prioritize the sustainability of current programs so that number doesn’t continue to decrease. Can’t we all envision how helpful it would be to have a well-trained professional stopping by the home to visit with trained coaching, guidance, and expertise? Home visiting should be prioritized now, including a re-authorization of the federal MIECHV program before it lapses on Dec. 16.