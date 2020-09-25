Paula McCoy: Legislators must close N.C.’s coverage gap

Then the pandemic swept in — bringing record unemployment claims, more than 178,000 reported cases of the virus and almost 3,000 deaths. KFF now reports that the number of North Carolinians who would gain health insurance by closing the gap has grown by well over 200,000.

These are small business owners, child care providers, service workers and many pastors. They are parents raising small children. They are our farmers and frontline workers. More than 12,000 are our veterans. The people in the coverage gap are our family and our neighbors. And their difficulties hurt our entire economy.

All of this matters deeply to North Carolina voters, who, according to the poll, see dealing with COVID-19 as the most important election issue of 2020. No less than 78% — nearly eight out of 10 — believe COVID-19 will have a long-lasting negative impact on our people and our economy.

One very direct and cost-efficient way to address voter concerns and close the menacing health care gap is to expand Medicaid, as 38 states have done already. Of course, the very phrase raises alarms in some “insider” political circles. When those insiders hear “Medicaid expansion,” they seem to think of chess pieces to be moved on board, not people who are suffering.