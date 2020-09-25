Paula McCoy: Legislators must close N.C.’s coverage gap

North Carolinians, including Forsyth County residents, may disagree on all sorts of issues, but they are united and clear about one thing: making sure that their families, friends and neighbors have access to quality affordable health care.
That’s not just wishful thinking on my part, it’s the conclusion of a statewide poll of registered voters conducted in late August that found an overwhelming 75% of North Carolinians want to close our deadly health insurance coverage gap, while only 16% oppose closing the gap. Support stretches across the political spectrum, with 64% of self-identified Republicans, 76% of unaffiliated voters and 83% of Democrats favoring closing the gap.
In Senate District 31, which covers Forsyth County and which elected a Republican representative, 68% of respondents support closing the coverage gap. Now that N.C. voters have strongly established common ground, the next move is for elected leaders to do what we put them in office to do: take action to fulfill the people’s will.
And frankly, achieving the people’s will in this case is tantalizingly close; denied so far not by practical realities, but by the cruel gamesmanship of partisan politics.
First, let’s look into what’s at stake. The “coverage gap” refers to people who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid, but not enough to get help in the private insurance marketplace. Prior to COVID-19, the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) estimated that if North Carolina took action to close its coverage gap, over 400,000 North Carolinians would gain health insurance, and with it the care they need.
Then the pandemic swept in — bringing record unemployment claims, more than 178,000 reported cases of the virus and almost 3,000 deaths. KFF now reports that the number of North Carolinians who would gain health insurance by closing the gap has grown by well over 200,000.
These are small business owners, child care providers, service workers and many pastors. They are parents raising small children. They are our farmers and frontline workers. More than 12,000 are our veterans. The people in the coverage gap are our family and our neighbors. And their difficulties hurt our entire economy.
All of this matters deeply to North Carolina voters, who, according to the poll, see dealing with COVID-19 as the most important election issue of 2020. No less than 78% — nearly eight out of 10 — believe COVID-19 will have a long-lasting negative impact on our people and our economy.
One very direct and cost-efficient way to address voter concerns and close the menacing health care gap is to expand Medicaid, as 38 states have done already. Of course, the very phrase raises alarms in some “insider” political circles. When those insiders hear “Medicaid expansion,” they seem to think of chess pieces to be moved on board, not people who are suffering.
But events around the country as well as the poll here in N.C. all indicate that voters are moved not by partisanship on this matter but by a strong desire to solve a deepening problem.
Voters in Oklahoma and Missouri recently approved ballot initiatives to expand Medicaid. After years of debating the idea, what moved these solidly conservative states to act? No doubt, the ravages of the pandemic had a lot to do with it. But there are also ancillary benefits to consider.
For example, 81% of poll respondents favor expanding Medicaid in order to provide insurance for the approximately 12,000 people who served our country in the armed forces and now fall into North Carolina’s coverage gap.
Reliable health insurance also helps avoid foreclosures and evictions. In states that have expanded Medicaid to close the coverage gap, people are 25% less likely to miss a rent or mortgage payment. When people can get the care they need, they live healthier lives and are more productive workers.
Despite these benefits, North Carolina remains mired in political rhetoric, one of just a handful of states refusing to close the coverage gap. With lives at stake and with our economy struggling, how much longer can partisans hold out? If North Carolina voters have anything to say about it, the time for action is coming fast.
Paula McCoy lives in Winston-Salem and is interim director of the Forsyth County Partnership for Prosperity, which works to alleviate poverty.
