Peter H. Wolf: A global warming primer and plea

Worse still, greenhouse gas emissions are reaching tipping points of no return where heating will continue even if we eliminate fossil fuel contributions. For example, ice and snow reflect much of the sun’s heat energy back out into space. But we’re causing ice packs to disappear. Newly exposed land and sea absorb more heat, more heat is bounced back and the heat cycle escalates all by itself.

We need to agree globally to fix this. We cannot let Earth’s gorgeous landscape grow ever more Martian.

We must universally become aware how the proverbial “tragedy of the commons” applies: If my town has a common grazing area that can only support five sheep for me and 45 among my neighbors, when I add 10 more sheep, I’m better off even though every sheep is then getting only 5/6 of what it needs, because I have 15 sheep and my neighbors still have only 45. In the same way, my CO2 pollution benefits me but hurts everyone else. That’s why it is probably necessary to put a price on CO2 emissions to make its reduction cost effective.

Collective action affecting the whole planet requires responses both within and among nations. We’ve begun (the Kyoto Protocol of 1997 and successive amendments), but it’s not enough.