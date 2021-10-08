Peter H. Wolf: A good news perspective

The news is so much with us. We can easily be left with the impression that things are all bad. Much of it is apocalyptic: global warming, challenges to U.S. democracy itself, the carnage from wars and proliferating weapons, racism, drug use and overdoses, autocracies, intolerance. I’ve written about some of these myself and emphasized the urgency of addressing such distressing problems.

But there is good news, good circumstance, luck, progress that is also much with us. It might help to muse about some. Doing so can engender equanimity, perspective, thankfulness, hope, more progress. I mention a few upsides that come to mind, ignoring possible correlative and obvious downsides or outcomes.

I’ll start with the accelerating proliferation, accumulation and availability of knowledge. I remember hearing in high school in the early 1950s that humankind (we said “mankind” in those days) had learned as much in the last hundred years as in all of history before that. It’s probably still true today. And it’s so available at our fingertips on the internet! We can communicate with almost anybody in the world from a phone or desktop, and we use this capability with joy.