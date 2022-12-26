Peter H. Wolf: Be aware, it's later than you think

On Sept. 26, my Apple Watch suddenly told me my heart had atrial fibrillation — all the time, continuously. I was short of breath after even slight exertion. When you find yourself concentrating on breathing properly, your mind easily wanders toward the subject of mortality. Especially when a quick look-see on the web says A-fib is an irregular heartbeat that can cause a stroke.

I got an immediate appointment with my internist and asked to have an EKG done. Yes, atrial fibrillation was confirmed. He prescribed a blood thinner, ordered an echocardiogram and set up an appointment with a cardiologist.

I turned 87 in May. I’ve often said if I died tomorrow, I’d have no regrets. But you know something? — I’m not ready yet.

I’ve also said I’d just as soon die quickly on the tennis court, but then I think of those I’d leave behind. Vainly, perhaps, I’d be sorry for some of them suddenly to have to do without me.

I didn’t go to my law school 60th reunion this year, but I did contribute to and receive a copy of our written “Class Notes.” One classmate remarked how a college friend had commented to him, after attending their third burial in a row, “Well, we may not be in the batter’s box, but we’re sure as hell on deck.” Forty-one percent of my law school class has already died. You may think of elderly or ill friends or family having similar thoughts and questions about their mortality.

This same classmate also wrote that he often wears a baseball cap with the letters “NDY” emblazoned on the front. He says, “When people ask what that stands for, I tell them, with some satisfaction, ‘Not Done Yet.’”

By the way, it’s amazing what my classmates have done in their work and leisure — such variety, such accomplishment. Life for me has been so good! It’s been such a gift! I worked hard — at work and at family. I’ve also had wonderful variety and I hope I have had some accomplishment to go with it.

I’m not at all sure about an afterlife. There’s been no scientific evidence of it — ever! Let alone whether it’s upstairs in Heaven or downstairs in Hell. Some doubt the existence of God. With the Webb Telescope we can see how much time and territory he, she or it has to cover. How would I merit even a little attention? We’re here for such a short cosmological time.

Yet I constantly find myself talking to and thanking God. I have a greater sense of awareness and appreciation because of God. I read some time ago “The Faith Instinct” by Nicholas Wade, in which he argues that the mind’s receptivity to religion has been shaped by human evolution. “The existence of an instinct to believe,” quoting the cover’s blurb, “explains both the enduring power of religion and the reason why many who reject organized faiths still look for spiritual transcendence.”

Much of the time, however, I’m lamenting the mess we’re leaving future generations: global warming chief among them, with rising sea levels causing mass migrations thrusting people together who so often don’t like each other. Are we headed from a beautiful Earth toward one that becomes a Marscape? Will humankind, now 8 billion people (2.2 billion when I was born), be unable to act durably for the collective good?

There’s hope that science will save us — for example, by capturing nuclear fusion to produce cheap energy that doesn’t generate greenhouse gases. The trouble is, that goal has been at least 20 years away for many decades.

Back to me and my new-found temporality. Something will get each of us and eventually cause our demise. My echocardiogram revealed a leaky 88-year-old mitral valve that needs repair or replacement. Further tests will reveal which, and how. Meanwhile, I still play tennis twice a week, with all doctors’ approval, even admiration. But it’s limited now to doubles. Have I played my last singles match?