Peter H. Wolf: Civil judgments can be like getting blood out of turnips

On Nov. 23, a Charlottesville, Va., jury returned verdicts totaling $26 million against more than a dozen hate groups and white supremacist members. It found these defendants had conspired to intimidate, harass and commit acts of violence during the “Unite the Right” rally in August 2017. One of the defendants, neo-Nazi James Alex Fields Jr., plowed his car through a crowd of protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and striking four of the nine successful plaintiffs. Fields had been criminally convicted earlier and is in prison for life.

How do the plaintiffs collect $26 million? Many people think you walk up to a pay window somewhere in the courthouse and collect your money. Not so!

Collection is time-consuming, arduous, expensive and technical. I know; I went through it in a case before I became a judge. After settling with the “deep-pocket” District of Columbia government for a lesser amount in lieu of appeal, I collected the entire verdict by pursuing the assets of the two police officers who had mercilessly shot my client. You can read details at www.peterhwolf.blog, post No. 20.

Let me explain the basics of collection by slimming Charlottesville down to just three characteristic parties: