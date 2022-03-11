Peter H. Wolf: D.C. is an American colony

In 1983, our family made a cross-the-USA car trip. When we stopped for meals or a motel we’d often be asked, “Where’re y’all from?” I began replying something like this: “We’re from a place in the continental United States where almost 700,000 people don’t have any representation in the U.S. Congress, we pay more federal taxes than several states, we’re more populous than two states, and we could even be drafted.”

Unfailingly I was met with a look of total bewilderment. We were from Washington, D.C.

Almost 40 years later, further comparisons shape an even grimmer portrait of unfairness. The vote-less citizens of Washington pay more federal taxes than are paid in 21 states, pay more federal taxes per capita than any state, have a larger budget than 12 states, have a larger gross domestic product than 17 states, have a triple-A bond rating and are first in educational attainment.

U.S. Constitution, Article I, Section 8, Clause 17: Congress shall have power “To exercise exclusive Legislation in all Cases whatsoever, over such District (not exceeding ten Miles square) as may, by Cession of particular States, and the Acceptance of Congress, become the Seat of the Government of the United States.”