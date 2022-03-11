Peter H. Wolf: D.C. is an American colony

In 1983, our family made a cross-the-USA car trip. When we stopped for meals or a motel we’d often be asked, “Where’re y’all from?” I began replying something like this: “We’re from a place in the continental United States where almost 700,000 people don’t have any representation in the U.S. Congress, we pay more federal taxes than several states, we’re more populous than two states, and we could even be drafted.”
Unfailingly I was met with a look of total bewilderment. We were from Washington, D.C.
Almost 40 years later, further comparisons shape an even grimmer portrait of unfairness. The vote-less citizens of Washington pay more federal taxes than are paid in 21 states, pay more federal taxes per capita than any state, have a larger budget than 12 states, have a larger gross domestic product than 17 states, have a triple-A bond rating and are first in educational attainment.
U.S. Constitution, Article I, Section 8, Clause 17: Congress shall have power “To exercise exclusive Legislation in all Cases whatsoever, over such District (not exceeding ten Miles square) as may, by Cession of particular States, and the Acceptance of Congress, become the Seat of the Government of the United States.”
George Washington finalized the location of the District at the confluence of the Potomac and Anacostia rivers in Maryland and Virginia in 1791. In 1801, the seat of the U.S. government was officially moved there from Philadelphia. Thirty-nine square miles were ceded back to Virginia in 1846, substantially to allow continued slave trading in Alexandria.
In 1862, Abraham Lincoln abolished slavery in the remaining, and enduring, 61 square miles. For more than a century after that, with one exception — from 1871 to 1874 — District of Columbia citizens didn’t even have the right to conduct their own local affairs, with their own money, as local communities do nationwide. They had congressional overseers.
Congressmen often imposed their personal preferences upon the hapless, vote-less District — things they could never enact for the entire United States or in their home states, but which nevertheless showed get-tough attitudes to impress their own distant constituents. Underfunding was normal for this largely Black city, as was segregation until the 1950s.
Some relief came from the 23rd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Ratified in 1961, it gave District voters as many electoral votes for president and vice president as the least-populous state (three) — an agreeably insignificant addition to 535 other votes. In 1973, Congress’ Home Rule Act at least gave the District its current popularly elected mayoral and city council government, but all laws are subject to congressional review. Congressional Republicans are currently talking about repealing home rule should they regain the majority.
Most other nations of the world do not deprive the residents of their capitals of voting participation in their national governments. We shouldn’t either. It’s grossly unfair and a violation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, a treaty the U.S. signed in 1992.
Possible remedies:
All but a small downtown enclave of Washington could be made a state simply by congressional action, as it has done to admit all the other states beyond the original 13. But D.C. is overwhelmingly Democratic, like most other major cities, so Republicans are not enthusiastic.
Most of the District could be ceded back to Maryland and D.C. citizens would then vote there. But neither District residents nor the Maryland legislature (which would have to agree) are enthusiastic.
The Constitution could be amended to give District residents congressional and Electoral College votes as if it were a state. That was proposed by Congress in 1978. Only 16 states ratified the amendment (of the 38 required) within the seven-year time limit. Most states were ignorant and/or dismissive of the existing unfairness, just as our 1983 cross-country trip encounters showed. Republican states are, once again, unenthusiastic.
Creative lawsuits have been tried (claiming taxation without representation and denial of voting rights and equal protection, for example), but they have inevitably, and unsuccessfully, butted up against the exclusivity of Article I, Section 8, Clause 17.
So, here’s my attempt at education about this remote, painful, undemocratic injustice. It’s unfair, there’s little justification for it and it’s fixable.