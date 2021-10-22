Peter H. Wolf: Giuliani's rendezvous with justice

The rule imposes penalties. The cost of the opposing side’s reasonable attorneys’ fees and expenses is the most frequent, and they can be imposed jointly on the offending attorneys, their law firm and the litigant they represent.

The rule is designed to deter the lawyer from such conduct in the future and to deter other lawyers similarly situated. Most important, a misrepresentation may result in the dismissal of the lawsuit if there is nothing additional to the unsupported evidence.

But that’s not all lawyers have to comply with. They belong to the most highly regulated of professions, and rightly so. They can be admitted to a state’s Bar only upon a written examination, and to another court or state only after appropriate time and experience. They become sworn officers of the court. Each state has Rules of Professional Conduct that its attorneys must follow. They are similar throughout the nation.

Among these rules is one that says a lawyer shall not bring or defend a proceeding or issue unless there is a basis in law and fact for doing so that is not frivolous. Another recites that a lawyer shall not knowingly make a false statement of fact or law to a tribunal. Neither may a lawyer engage in conduct that seriously interferes with the administration of justice.