Peter H. Wolf: Keeping patriotism in perspective

As we approach the Fourth of July — Independence Day — we celebrate the most significantly patriotic of our nine national holidays that relate, in one way or another, to that concept. Everyone is for patriotism; nobody is against it. But what does it mean?

Patriotism is personal. For me, where does it rank in my priorities, my perspective?

My highest priorities in life are:

1. To contribute to human progress.

2. Family. I think that may be very high with most other people, too.

3. I’m a Christian. I’m not a Bible-thumper, but a follower of Jesus’ teachings. If I said I try to be faithful or “moral,” many more people might have this on their list of priorities as well.

4. I’m patriotic — to the United States, it so happens, because that’s where I was born, grew up, have lived all my life and worked for. But lurking within those reasons is the most notable perspective about patriotism: Other people born and raised in other countries are also patriotic, but to different countries. Of course! We have no monopoly on patriotism.

If I’ve succeeded in putting patriotism in personal context, let me discuss perspectives within patriotism itself, because there can be priorities there, also.

What is patriotism? One dictionary definition is “devoted love, support, and defense of one’s country; national loyalty.”

Thank God, for example, for Ukrainian citizens’ patriotism toward Ukraine! But that’s only one side.

Most of the Russian invaders believe they are patriotic toward Russia. Yet other Russians believe they also are patriotic — from those who have fled Russia because of Putin’s war; to those who have remained behind in a media-restricted environment and are loyal to Putin; to Russian soldiers who have refused to fight in Ukraine. All may believe they are Russian patriots.

Patriotism here is often rendered as respect for, pride in or devotion to our flag, our national anthem, our forefathers, our servicemen and servicewomen, and our presidents. But there are other elements of patriotism that are less tangible:

Pride that we are a democracy and not a theocracy or autocracy. We’ve been learning since Jan. 6, 2021, that this can be far more precarious than we thought.

Pride in our Constitution and our Declaration of Independence.

Pride that we have free elections. It took a while to get there, and for our elections to be inclusive.

Black Americans were not allowed to vote until the 15th Amendment was passed in 1870. Jim Crow laws and poll taxes, however, greatly reduced that right, and it was not until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that voting by all approached meaningfulness. It is currently under attack in many state legislatures. Women were not allowed to vote until 1920 — 131 years beyond our 1789 Constitution.

Pride that we have constitutional rights. The greatest among them may be the guarantee of a free press, for by that means we are most able to uncover deficiencies and imperfections in government requiring attention.

Pride that we have — something dear to my own heart — an independent judiciary that can enforce those constitutional rights and resolve conflicts among them.

How about some aspects that may be more controversial, about which people could differ? Some may or may not be patriotically proud of them:

Pride that we are a nation of immigrants? Does it, should it matter where your ancestors emigrated from, how far back, why they came, whether they came voluntarily?

Pride that we are primarily a Christian nation? What “brand” of Christian?

Pride in the struggle of our Civil War? Which side?

Pride that we tried, then repealed, prohibition?

Pride that we have reduced Jim Crow?

Pride that some women have a right to abortion? Are we about to enter an era of Jane Crow?

Pride that, since the Supreme Court’s decision in D.C. v. Heller in 2008, we now have an individual, though troublesome, right to bear arms?

Pride in some presidents, but not others?

Patriotism is fine, but it’s not simple. Our nation is not perfect. It takes work, it takes tolerance, it takes compromise. George Washington described our nation as a “great experiment for promoting human happiness.”

Some of these qualities may be in short supply right now. We have penalized people for exercising their constitutional right of free speech to protest some of our shortcomings. Ask Colin Kaepernick; think of Muhammad Ali.

We must be careful not to be narrow — or even idolaters — in the name of patriotism about things like flags, national anthems and putative leaders.

So, patriotism, yes, but keep it in perspective. And the best perspective is to work — tirelessly, compassionately, tolerantly — to improve the experiment we’re justly patriotic about.

Peter H. Wolf is a retired District of Columbia trial judge who lives in Winston-Salem.