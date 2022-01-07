Peter H. Wolf: The perils of pleading the fifth

The Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, though not always properly invoked, is very much in the news today. In response to the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon has invoked it, as have former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, lawyer John Eastman, Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, Trump confidant Roger Stone and loose cannon Michael Flynn.
“The fifth” was respected in criminal trials when Derek Chauvin (murderer of George Floyd) and Ghislaine Maxwell (groomer for Jeffrey Epstein) both declined to testify.
Vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse and former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter (who confused her gun with her Taser) risked self-incrimination when they decided to testify. He was acquitted; she was convicted.
The relevant portion of this amendment from the Bill of Rights is a mere 15 words: “No person ... shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself.”
The fifth is implicit whenever police (thousands of times a day) give a suspect or arrestee a Miranda warning: “You have the right to remain silent; anything you say can be used against you ... . “ At a defendant’s first appearance in court the judge or clerk repeats the warning.
If a defendant has not testified during his trial, he can, at his option (he may not want to draw attention to it), require the judge to instruct the jury, “The defendant has an absolute right not to testify and you must not consider his failure to do so in any way in your deliberations.”
The Fifth Amendment also arises when Defendant D wishes to call Witness W to testify that W was the one who, for example, pulled the trigger, not D. If W admitted as much, he would obviously be incriminating himself. So the judge must recess the jury, appoint W a lawyer, describe the situation and give them time to confer. W and his lawyer then usually invoke the fifth and report that W declines to testify. If upon questioning there’s a “colorable” (plausible) chance W could be criminally charged with a crime, the Supreme Court has said D can’t call W as his witness: W’s right against self-incrimination prevails over D’s right to “compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor” under the Sixth Amendment.
All the above situations are criminal matters, or potentially so. That’s the only time the Fifth Amendment applies. If you invoke it in a civil trial or other contexts, it can be used against you as an admission of probable criminal conduct. You can be fired from your job (certainly as a police officer) for invoking it. Former President Trump himself has said several times that only people who have something to hide invoke the fifth.
Some refinements: You can’t say in advance you’re going to take the fifth and therefore not even show up when subpoenaed; the invocation must be in response to specific questions so that risk of criminal prosecution can be weighed for each line of questioning. If there’s no risk, then the witness must answer or face being held in contempt. Roger Stone had the good sense to proceed this way, unlike Steve Bannon, who has been indicted for not even appearing before the House committee.
Mark Meadows also appeared. He provided documents, testified and then changed his mind. You can’t renege just because the questioning gets intense. He may have waived his Fifth Amendment rights.
It’s even more complex when a witness possibly engaged in a criminal conspiracy, because then almost any otherwise innocuous statement or activity may demonstrate furtherance of the conspiracy.
Immunity from prosecution, if granted by the questioning authority, eliminates the Fifth Amendment protection. It may be the only way to compel vital testimony that can lead to the truth or someone else’s successful prosecution.
If this seems complicated to you, let me close with a true story that shows you’re not alone.
I was conducting a status hearing for a defendant indicted for snatching a woman’s purse on the street (robbery, punishable by up to 15 years). He raised his hand indicating he wanted to speak to me. I warned him it was usually better for him to speak through his lawyer because anything he said, even to me, the judge, could be used against him, and sometimes people don’t know what’s incriminating.
His lawyer and I continued our discussions, but eventually he raised his hand again. I said, “OK, go ahead, I’ve warned you.”