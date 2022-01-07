Peter H. Wolf: The perils of pleading the fifth

The Fifth Amendment also arises when Defendant D wishes to call Witness W to testify that W was the one who, for example, pulled the trigger, not D. If W admitted as much, he would obviously be incriminating himself. So the judge must recess the jury, appoint W a lawyer, describe the situation and give them time to confer. W and his lawyer then usually invoke the fifth and report that W declines to testify. If upon questioning there’s a “colorable” (plausible) chance W could be criminally charged with a crime, the Supreme Court has said D can’t call W as his witness: W’s right against self-incrimination prevails over D’s right to “compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor” under the Sixth Amendment.

All the above situations are criminal matters, or potentially so. That’s the only time the Fifth Amendment applies. If you invoke it in a civil trial or other contexts, it can be used against you as an admission of probable criminal conduct. You can be fired from your job (certainly as a police officer) for invoking it. Former President Trump himself has said several times that only people who have something to hide invoke the fifth.