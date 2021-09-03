Peter H. Wolf: The United States’ other pandemic

Our other pandemic? It’s guns, and the deaths and injuries they bring. It’s our very own U.S. pandemic, in the news every day, and increasing even after decades. There’s no vaccine; wearing masks doesn’t prevent the spread.
National legislation will — not immediately, but over time. Time is what it will take when there are almost 400 million civilian-held guns in this nation, 46% of the world’s total. They’re not Second Amendment muskets, either; many are modern weapons of war.
I was a judge for more than 40 years in a big-city trial court. There I saw the tragic, relentless results of guns every day — from lost lives to imprisoned lives to wheel-chair-bound lives. They’re usually not mass shootings; they’re the drip, drip, drip of daily devastation. You, dear reader, are regaled often about local shootings in Journal. While standards vary and counting takes time, nationally there were about 39,400 firearm deaths in 2019; that’s 108 per day, one every 13½ minutes, or nine every two hours.
Let’s round off and break down these 39,400 U.S. shooting deaths:
600 were accidents, many of them children.
15,000 were homicides.
24,000 were suicides.
Then there were the injured survivors, usually about 2½ times the shootings; that makes about 100,000 in 2019.
With varying but similar figures for earlier years, in this 21st century we’ve lost about 650,000 lives to guns, more than we’ve lost from COVID, and about the population of Detroit. Add 1.6 million injured shooting survivors, the size of Philadelphia.
It’s been a high rate of death even before the U.S. Supreme Court’s D.C. v. Heller decision in 2008. There, a bare majority held (wrongly, in my opinion) that there is a Second Amendment constitutional right to keep and bear arms quite apart from a well-regulated militia. In Heller’s wake we have seen many states loosen gun regulation. Surprise, surprise: Those with the least regulation have the highest death rates. We need instead to enact effective interstate norms for the safe purchase and possession of devices whose sole purpose is to kill, which even the Heller decision allowed.
We lost 3,000 people on 9/11 and started two wars because of it. Where’s a comparable response to a century’s deaths of over 200 times as much?
We used to blame the National Rifle Association, but its leadership has shown itself to be greedily and hypocritically corrupt. A majority of Americans support stricter gun control, even those who are among the one-third of households that possess guns.
Constitutional rights are often in conflict with one another. We’re held hostage to those who think their Heller constitutional right is supreme. It reminds us of COVID anti-vaxxers, a distinct paranoid minority that prevents necessary herd immunity. They argue for a constitutional right to be left alone, but it’s a no-brainer that the rest of us have a superior right not to get sick or die from their selfishness and unreason.
And yes, we are responsible for suicides. Those driven to it — usually mentally ill or depressed — deserve our protection from themselves. Jesus was as concerned with driving out demons as he was the poor.
All this makes us a laughingstock of the world. What could be more obvious than that too many guns in the wrong hands produce too many deaths? In the wrong hands, across state lines, is where our guns continually end up.
Eighty-three percent of Americans live in urban areas. The only thing to shoot in cities is other people, often for the most trivial of reasons — like road rage.
Compare our rates per 100,000 population to those in the United Kingdom: We have 43 times their rate of gun possession, 46 times their rate of gun suicides and 223 times their rate of gun homicides.
What to do? Remember our successes against smoking, polio, smallpox; great triumphs are possible. But the time and deaths beforehand are unforgiveable. It’s our legislators we must not forgive. Yet we also can’t forgive them for global warming, deteriorating infrastructure, COVID surges, income disparity. Tough choices: They all press us.
I wish I could do or say more than provide mere perspective and plead for national legislation. We need more moxie and less macho. When will the value we place on our fellow citizens’ lives catch up with a bizarre national arms infatuation and stupidity?
Peter H. Wolf was a trial judge in Washington, D.C., for 40 years before retiring and moving to Winston-Salem.