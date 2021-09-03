Peter H. Wolf: The United States’ other pandemic

With varying but similar figures for earlier years, in this 21st century we’ve lost about 650,000 lives to guns, more than we’ve lost from COVID, and about the population of Detroit. Add 1.6 million injured shooting survivors, the size of Philadelphia.

It’s been a high rate of death even before the U.S. Supreme Court’s D.C. v. Heller decision in 2008. There, a bare majority held (wrongly, in my opinion) that there is a Second Amendment constitutional right to keep and bear arms quite apart from a well-regulated militia. In Heller’s wake we have seen many states loosen gun regulation. Surprise, surprise: Those with the least regulation have the highest death rates. We need instead to enact effective interstate norms for the safe purchase and possession of devices whose sole purpose is to kill, which even the Heller decision allowed.

We lost 3,000 people on 9/11 and started two wars because of it. Where’s a comparable response to a century’s deaths of over 200 times as much?

We used to blame the National Rifle Association, but its leadership has shown itself to be greedily and hypocritically corrupt. A majority of Americans support stricter gun control, even those who are among the one-third of households that possess guns.