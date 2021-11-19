Peter H. Wolf: Why are courts so slow?

We’ve all become aware of the many lawsuits and prosecutions — seemingly interminable — arising in and from the Trump era. The courts involved must determine, by judge or jury, the facts about past events, then apply the law to reach an outcome that is logical and decides like cases alike (that’s what precedent is).
It used to be quite technical how factual and legal issues were named and framed. That changed when the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and of Criminal Procedure were separately adopted about 80 years ago. Their thrust has spread to the far more numerous state courts. The emphasis has become a search for truth instead of technicality. But it takes time.
In the civil context, the “plaintiff” (person who files a lawsuit) must serve the “defendant” (person being sued) with a written “complaint” describing the dispute, plus an official court “summons” requiring an answer and warning of the consequences of “default” (failure to answer). That takes time, especially if the defendant is avoiding service.
Once served the defendant must be given time to hire a lawyer and file an answer to the complaint. Sometimes the defendant also makes a counterclaim or asserts a third party is at fault; each of those so accused are allowed time to answer. These “pleadings” can take as much as three months’ time in some courts. Plaintiffs and defendants can be multiple and include corporations and governments.
The search for truth then begins in earnest with what is known as “discovery.” Either side can serve the other with interrogatories (written questions) to be answered in writing under oath, requests for admissions of fact, and requests for production of documents (documents can be monumental in this internet age). Litigants and witnesses can also be deposed (questioned under oath, usually in an attorney’s office without a judge present). Subpoenas can be issued. These all take time for preparation, responsive answers (as much as 45 days after service) and examination of answers (frequently leading to more discovery). It’s often a monthslong process.
Motions can be filed to enforce discovery, exclude or admit evidence, or even to dispose of the case entirely by dismissal or by argument that there is no dispute of relevant facts for a judge or jury to decide and the moving litigant is entitled to judgment as a matter of law.
Motions require written arguments (“briefs”), time to respond by the other side, replies by the moving party and usually oral argument before the judge. Mediation is often required before trial. More time. Unlike on television, lawyers and judges all have many other cases. They must accommodate each other’s busy schedules, and that usually means delay.
If it’s a complex case, a conscientious judge will want to explain his or her decisions in writing, both for the litigants and for possible appeal. That can involve a huge investment of time, especially when a trial judge’s primary job is to try cases, not write opinions. That’s the task of appellate courts (at least three judges) who must determine, after briefing and oral argument (more time), whether the trial judge committed significant errors of law.
Yes, there are emergency procedures, but they can be harnessed only rarely when discovery is unnecessary, the law is clear and the public interest is served.
Discovery for a criminal case is more controlled by court decisions than rules, but it still takes time. Court sessions, grand jury proceedings and jury trials have all taken exceptional time because of COVID — backlogs have exploded. In Forsyth County there are 5,000 pending felony cases (punishable by more than a year in jail) and 54,000 misdemeanors (less than a year).
I found judging to be a relentless, exhausting job. There was always the lurking press of other cases. I had some cases where it took me days even to understand the written briefs (sometimes inches thick); I had to write to get my own thoughts and research straight and logical about the facts and the law.
There is no ability to avoid a decision, any more than a baseball pitcher can avoid throwing the next pitch. In fact, you can be justly criticized for having a case “under advisement” for too long. The only relief is a plea deal in a criminal case, or settlement of a civil one, either of which can happen at any time. When I semi-retired, the first thing I noticed was I got enough sleep for a change.
I’ve mentioned the word “time” 13 times above. Doesn’t that answer the question why courts are slow? Hopefully they are also deliberate, fair and just.
Peter H. Wolf became a Washington, D.C., trial judge in 1979. He retired and moved to Winston-Salem in 2018. He thanks Forsyth District Court Judge Lawrence J. Fine for advice and information for this column.