Peter H. Wolf: Why are courts so slow?

The search for truth then begins in earnest with what is known as “discovery.” Either side can serve the other with interrogatories (written questions) to be answered in writing under oath, requests for admissions of fact, and requests for production of documents (documents can be monumental in this internet age). Litigants and witnesses can also be deposed (questioned under oath, usually in an attorney’s office without a judge present). Subpoenas can be issued. These all take time for preparation, responsive answers (as much as 45 days after service) and examination of answers (frequently leading to more discovery). It’s often a monthslong process.

Motions can be filed to enforce discovery, exclude or admit evidence, or even to dispose of the case entirely by dismissal or by argument that there is no dispute of relevant facts for a judge or jury to decide and the moving litigant is entitled to judgment as a matter of law.

Motions require written arguments (“briefs”), time to respond by the other side, replies by the moving party and usually oral argument before the judge. Mediation is often required before trial. More time. Unlike on television, lawyers and judges all have many other cases. They must accommodate each other’s busy schedules, and that usually means delay.