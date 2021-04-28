Peter H. Wolf: Workable suggestions for police reform

Police mistreatment of Black people became a starkly real game-changer with George Floyd’s demise. We witnessed a slow-motion, knee-to-the-neck murder video and saw searing, heedless evil on former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s face.
It was no rapidly unfolding incident where the officer could claim he saw a gun or brutal restraint was necessary. Neither superiors nor a police union could cover it up.
Nevertheless, police shootings have continued at an average rate of three a day since the Chauvin verdict on April 20.
I have been since 1963 mostly a trial lawyer, then a trial judge. That included using police officers as my witnesses when I was a prosecutor in misdemeanor court, training by riding in a squad car, cross-examination of police as a criminal defense attorney, civil litigation against them as a plaintiff’s lawyer, teaching in the academy for the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and presiding over countless trials where they testified.
I feel I can make some informed, commonsense observations about police reform in America.
The consequences of “bad apples” in police work can be repetitive and catastrophic. Chauvin had a dozen previous complaints against him. Because of reluctant superiors, or police union rules, or both, he remained on the force for almost 20 years.
The human brain — usually profitably — learns shortcuts. If your experience is that you arrest mostly African Americans, you tend to look for and expect them in your work, notwithstanding that the generalization that may really be operable is that it’s underprivileged people you tend to arrest. Long exposure to such experiences can turn a careless mind toward cynicism. That can rub off on new, less experienced officers. A culture endures.
Police actions and suspicions can quickly cause escalation. A fellow who doesn’t stop his car immediately (because he wants a well-lit place to pull over) becomes a felon trying to escape. Police feel they can’t have someone elude them even though they have his license number and can arrest him later. When he doesn’t follow orders to exit his car, he may have a gun on the floor or in the glove compartment. The increasing and unjustified epidemic of guns in our society has ratcheted this wariness ever upward.
Police adrenaline may make de-escalation or clear thinking less likely, even to the point of mistaking your gun for your Taser. Backup by your partner and other police becomes crucial; you must be able to trust them, which often translates to the famed “Blue Wall of Silence.”
Having several officers on a scene can generate a pack mentality. That’s why when one officer eventually shoots, others can follow in an instant, leading to a deceased victim with dozens of bullet wounds.
We have 18,000 police departments in the United States. Police misconduct can cost a local government millions of dollars both for intentional misconduct and for mere negligence.
My own opinion is that most white-on-Black misconduct arises from one or both of two things: First, police issue orders (get out of the car, get on the pavement, drop that knife, stop, don’t walk away) that are not explained, can be arrogant and are not obeyed for one reason or another. The order is then enforced — too often lethally — even though it is vastly disproportionate to the reason the police are there in the first place.
Second, African Americans too often resist or flee — for good reason. Whites cannot comprehend Blacks’ fear, historically justified, of being demeaned, abused and treated violently in any encounter with police.
Solutions: “Defund the police” is too sweeping, unrealistic and unspecific. I suggest a few that seem doable, important and effective.
- Remove discipline from the purview of police unions. Even if one complaint against an officer may not justify discipline, an accumulation of them should. The bad apples, usually evident with time, must be dispatched to another line of work.
- Training is expensive but must be frequent and involve more than handgun re-qualification. It must teach de-escalation and recognition of the destructive role stress can play in one’s conduct.
- Require policemen to intervene when fellow cops are misbehaving.
- Require body cameras and squad car cams at all times and their immediate release to the public.
- Control the proliferation of guns. Even the misguided 2008 Supreme Court Heller decision allows substantial regulation.
- These practical steps could ease the stress of police encounters for everyone involved — and save lives.
Peter H. Wolf is a retired judge, Superior Court of the District of Columbia. He lives in Winston-Salem.