Peter H. Wolf: Workable suggestions for police reform

The human brain — usually profitably — learns shortcuts. If your experience is that you arrest mostly African Americans, you tend to look for and expect them in your work, notwithstanding that the generalization that may really be operable is that it’s underprivileged people you tend to arrest. Long exposure to such experiences can turn a careless mind toward cynicism. That can rub off on new, less experienced officers. A culture endures.

Police actions and suspicions can quickly cause escalation. A fellow who doesn’t stop his car immediately (because he wants a well-lit place to pull over) becomes a felon trying to escape. Police feel they can’t have someone elude them even though they have his license number and can arrest him later. When he doesn’t follow orders to exit his car, he may have a gun on the floor or in the glove compartment. The increasing and unjustified epidemic of guns in our society has ratcheted this wariness ever upward.

Police adrenaline may make de-escalation or clear thinking less likely, even to the point of mistaking your gun for your Taser. Backup by your partner and other police becomes crucial; you must be able to trust them, which often translates to the famed “Blue Wall of Silence.”