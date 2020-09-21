Political wisdom in an auto-repair shop. This is 2020.

If you’re lucky — or been in town for more than a day and a half — you’ve figured out a list of reliable, trustworthy go-to businesses. Places to get a good service at a fair price provided by people you know.

Winston-Salem being what it is, a small city and a very large town wrapped into one, odds are high that you’ve hoisted a beer with your mechanic, worked out with your barber or worshipped with the men (or women) who prepare (and sell you) your standard lunch order.

When you walk into one of those shops, it’s comfortable knowing you're not getting screwed. It’s nice, too, to shoot the breeze about the weather, whether the Panthers should have let quarterback Cam Newton leave, and ask about the wife and kids.

Still, it’s a little strange to find political wisdom and on-point analysis in an auto-repair shop.

But this is 2020, and so here we are.

Evolving positions then and now

Surely by now everyone has heard that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday.

It’s a national issue with far-reaching implications. It took less than two hours for the volume of the vitriol to get cranked up to an 11.

Hypocrite. Liar. Despot.