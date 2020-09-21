Political wisdom in an auto-repair shop. This is 2020.

If you’re lucky — or been in town for more than a day and a half — you’ve figured out a list of reliable, trustworthy go-to businesses. Places to get a good service at a fair price provided by people you know.
Winston-Salem being what it is, a small city and a very large town wrapped into one, odds are high that you’ve hoisted a beer with your mechanic, worked out with your barber or worshipped with the men (or women) who prepare (and sell you) your standard lunch order.
When you walk into one of those shops, it’s comfortable knowing you're not getting screwed. It’s nice, too, to shoot the breeze about the weather, whether the Panthers should have let quarterback Cam Newton leave, and ask about the wife and kids.
Still, it’s a little strange to find political wisdom and on-point analysis in an auto-repair shop.
But this is 2020, and so here we are.
Evolving positions then and now
Surely by now everyone has heard that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday.
It’s a national issue with far-reaching implications. It took less than two hours for the volume of the vitriol to get cranked up to an 11.
Hypocrite. Liar. Despot.
And those are some of the kinder words being hurled at those in the U.S. Senate who will be making decisions on whom — and whether — to replace Ginsburg before the November election.
We know that Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, has said that senators will vote on a nominee sooner rather than later.
And that seems polar opposite from his approach in 2016 when he held up a vote on another high court vacancy for eight months because it was a presidential election year.
Lost in the national cacophony — then and now — are the positions of North Carolina’s two senators.
In case you’ve forgotten, here’s a synopsis: Richard Burr, the senior senator, said in ‘16 in opposing a vote on the nominee that “the American people deserve a voice in the nomination of the next Supreme Court justice.”
No word as of Monday afternoon where Burr stands this go-round. Then again, he’s got bigger problems with an investigation into insider trading/ pandemic profiteering — dumping stocks early in the pandemic — still out in the ether.
Thom Tillis, the junior senator, in ‘16 was effectively a ditto. “The American people deserve a voice in the nomination of the next Supreme Court justice,” he said.
This go-round, less than a day after Ginsburg’s death, Tillis sings a different tune, using the logic that since his party holds the majority in the Senate and a Republican president will make the pick, full speed ahead.
“Four years ago, a Supreme Court vacancy arose under divided government and a lame-duck president as Americans were choosing his successor. Today, however, President Trump is again facing voters at the ballot box and North Carolinians will ultimately render their judgment on his presidency and how he chooses to fill the vacancy.”
It’s pretty clear, though it would be intellectually honest to just say “I stand with Trump. We’ve got the power. We’re going to use it, and there’s not much anybody can do about it in the short term.”
For or against him, at least we know where Tillis stands. But can it hurt him?
Minds made up?
North Carolinians, as you’re probably aware, have for the most part already made decisions on their votes for president.
Your mechanic, your hairdresser and your insurance agent know who they’re going to back.
But don’t take my word for it or judge solely on mushrooming yard signs. Ask Michael Bitzer, the chairman of the political science department at Catawba College, a respected poll watcher and clear-eyed observer. He backed that assertion by pointing to recent polling conducted at East Carolina University.
“Of those who answered that they intend to vote for either Trump or Biden, 96% responded that they have made up their mind already, with just 4% who answered that they are still open to changing their mind,” Bitzer wrote in an email.
For Tillis, who’s in a tight race with Democrat Cal Cunningham, it’s not so obvious.
“Among the Tillis-Cunningham contest, the undecided voter percentage was at 9, versus (4) in the presidential poll,” he wrote. ”But at this point in time, having under 10% undecided is still quite remarkable.”
That poll was taken before the death of Justice Ginsburg. A sampling of similar polls weighed at RealClearPolitics, Bitzer noted, shows Tillis running behind Cunningham and not matching Trump’s popularity with North Carolina voters.
“Tillis does run behind the president’s performance, however, but I think partisan loyalty is a powerful motivator at this point in the campaign cycle,” he wrote.
As to whether the brewing fight over filling a Supreme Court vacancy has any impact on other races — including Tillis’ bid — we’ll just have to wait and see.
Judging by casual conversations, emotions do seem to be running high.
Talk to your mechanic. Mine offered his two cents, anonymously so as not to antagonize any friends or customers who, in little old Winston-Salem, are one and the same.
“As divided as this country is right now, the fuse is lit,” he said.
336-727-7481