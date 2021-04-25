Quarry company runs into a wall of opposition to expansion plan for Winston-Salem facility

Vulcan Materials Company officials who logged onto their laptops last Tuesday to discuss a company rezoning request no doubt knew they could be walking into a (virtual) lion’s den.
But they had no idea they’d be on the menu. And maybe, just maybe, having a bite taken out of their backside might have caused some rethinking by week’s end.
The company, which has operated a rock quarry off N.C. 8/Germanton Road since 1959, had formally requested rumored rezoning for a 78-acre parcel it owns nearby to build a holding facility to store sand and rock byproducts produced during blasting.
The proposal, on paper, seemed harmless enough — if you don’t live nearby, that is.
But long-simmering resentment over blasting — and the structural damage nearby homeowners attribute to it — has fostered mistrust of the company that boiled over during an informational Zoom meeting that took every bit of the allotted two hours to complete.
“My neighbors don’t know about this project,” said Bill Hayes, a retired college football coach. “People … don’t know what you’re doing, and therefore feel like something is being pulled over on them quite frankly.”
A carrot and a stick
Rezonings, particularly when the area in question sits in the middle of established neighborhoods, are never easy.
Opposition, in the form of petitions, letter writing and phone calls, starts as soon as the red-and-white signs advertising the request, are driven into the ground on the property line.
It’s no different with case W-3468, which had been scheduled for a hearing before the Zoning Commission on May 13. (By Friday morning, the well-organized opposition had the desired effect. Vulcan tabled its request for 60 days to “continue dialogue” and consider additional design elements.)
Vulcan, as required, notified by mail residents living within 500 feet of the project. Others, who live outside that zone, found out the old-fashioned way — word of mouth. That didn’t sit well; coach Hayes made that clear.
Still, Vulcan participated in Tuesday’s informational meeting to try and explain its position.
In the proverbial nutshell, Vulcan needs to store what it calls “fine” — the sand and water byproduct from quarry mining on Germanton Road — in a couple of 20-foot basins to settle before removing it several times a year.
Now, the fine is stored at the quarry. But they’re running out of room there, company officials said.
In order to build such a facility, Vulcan needs the approval of the City-County Planning Board for the rezoning. And not having a virtual roomful of angry neighbors speaking in opposition would help the company make its case.
New storage, company officials said, would eliminate the need for several thousand truck trips per year from N.C. 8/Germanton Road.
Vulcan, said Denise Hallett, the company’s government and community relations manager, would build one gated, locked access road. It will build a buffer of vegetation — that’s standard — and limit the comings (and goings) of trucks.
“We will be doing some things to hide, if you will, things going on at the site,” she said.
The company is heavily regulated by the state and has always adhered to regulations, officials said. This would be no different.
Because it’s asking for a conditional zoning change, Hallett said, Vulcan can’t blast or crush rock on the site, operate an asphalt plant, build anything taller than a water tower or allow public access.
To sell Vulcan as a good corporate citizen — the proverbial carrot — she also showed a slide with a list of community organizations it has supported including the Fulton YMCA, Crosby Scholars, the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
Then came the none-too-subtle stick.
The property, now wooded, could be sold to a residential developer and as many as 375 new houses could be built, which might add as many as 3,500 additional daily vehicle trips to Whittier Road.
“That’s an alternative use that could be done today,” Hallett said.
A statement of fact, that surely didn’t help the mood of nearly 50 concerned residents who dialed from home via computers.
Deep mistrust
Homeowners wasted no time in letting their feelings be known.
Hayes, who initially intended to be a fly on the wall, set the tone immediately. He described property damage that he firmly believes was caused by seismic activity related to blasting at the quarry.
“My foundation is cracked, and there are gaps between walls,” he said. “How often is the blasting and when is the assessment for what it’s done to people’s homes?”
With that, the floodgate to decades of hard feelings opened.
“I called (Vulcan) five or 10 years ago, and somebody there told me ‘There is no way you feel anything. You’re too far out to have floors vibrate and windows vibrate. Sorry, that’s not from blasting.’ There are cracks in the house.”
Ed McCarter, a retired former bookstore owner, has visible damage in his driveway and walls, too.
“Do you want to buy my house?” he asked. A promise to visit to inspect the damage did little to assuage his frustration. “I’m retired. I’m here every day.”
Hallett and other company officials assured residents that the blasting was within legally allowed limits and that frequent safety checks are undertaken.
“I’m hopeful we can get to the rezoning,” she said at one point.
And when other residents did just that, a rapid-fire series of well-researched questions about potential environmental impact including the effects on drinking water and dust, property values and the potential for another zoning change down the road followed.
Clear-cutting existing trees, which buffer noise now, to build the facility might make the noise worse; it will take years for a replanted buffer to grow sufficiently. And quality of life concerns, in particular at nearby Oak Summit Park, were raised as well.
“There are very dangerous things in that rezoning,” said Miriam McCarter while seated next to her husband. “What protections are there for us?”
The reservoir of mistrust runs deep in neighborhoods where residents can hear — and feel — blasting. And with good reason.
“That’s the crux of it right there,” said neighbor Debbie Gough. “There’s no trust. People have long pent-up feelings about the blasting.”
Residents have the ear of City Councilmember Barbara Burke, who listened to every word of the meeting, and county Commissioner Fleming El-Amin, who lives in the area himself.
The road to rezoning looks as if it’ll be turbulent — more so than Vulcan officials anticipated before walking into the lion’s den.
“Holy moly moly,” a woman’s voice said, most likely an unintentional comment into an unmuted microphone.
Post Script
Friday morning, Hallett emailed neighbors with word that Vulcan would postpone its request for two months to see if additional modifications to the plan might allay fears — and to allow time to address other concerns about noise and the effects of blasting.
“They knew what they had on the table just wasn’t going to work,” said Miriam McCarter.
336-727-7481