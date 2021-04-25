Quarry company runs into a wall of opposition to expansion plan for Winston-Salem facility

“That’s an alternative use that could be done today,” Hallett said.

A statement of fact, that surely didn’t help the mood of nearly 50 concerned residents who dialed from home via computers.

Deep mistrust

Homeowners wasted no time in letting their feelings be known.

Hayes, who initially intended to be a fly on the wall, set the tone immediately. He described property damage that he firmly believes was caused by seismic activity related to blasting at the quarry.

“My foundation is cracked, and there are gaps between walls,” he said. “How often is the blasting and when is the assessment for what it’s done to people’s homes?”

With that, the floodgate to decades of hard feelings opened.

“I called (Vulcan) five or 10 years ago, and somebody there told me ‘There is no way you feel anything. You’re too far out to have floors vibrate and windows vibrate. Sorry, that’s not from blasting.’ There are cracks in the house.”

Ed McCarter, a retired former bookstore owner, has visible damage in his driveway and walls, too.