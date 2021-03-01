Rabbi Mark Cohn: Anti-Semitism is alive in North Carolina

“Saturday Night Live” didn’t bother to distinguish between Arab Israelis and Palestinians. But there is a difference. Supporters of Israel contend (and I do agree with this) that the Palestinians assumed responsibility for health services for their population when they signed the Oslo Accords in the 1990s. Israel’s critics claim otherwise. But why would “Saturday Night Live” bother to acknowledge this?

Facts are facts and digesting them takes nuance, understanding and appreciation for which a short bit on SNL does not allow. The quick laugh, encouraged and supported by the staff and Colin Jost (the co-host), is just wrong — actually, it, too, is troubling and unacceptable.

But in having to justify, defend and explain, it’s already too late.

Far too often, Israel and Jews are simply damned: Damned if we do and damned if we don’t.

Jews are forever held in a position of striving to be exceptional and yet being treated like everyone else. Our own texts tell us that we are the “chosen people” — sure, because no matter the era, we are the butt of jokes (we only inoculate our own), the despised for societal wrongs (Israel is a colonial oppressor), and out to steal from others (Jews are looking for your shekels or it’s all about the Benjamins, baby).