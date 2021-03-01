Rabbi Mark Cohn: Anti-Semitism is alive in North Carolina

In the latest cycle of news, finally getting deeper coverage, is the remarkable anti-Semitism spewed by our state’s lieutenant governor, Mark Robinson.
The lieutenant governor of North Carolina has pulled out all the stops using some of the oldest of tropes related to anti-Semitism — ranging from Jews manipulating the entertainment industry to exploit people, notably Blacks, to agreeing that the Rothschild family is a part of a globalist conspiracy of international bankers.
Rightly so, the Republican Jewish Coalition has declared his comments “troubling and unacceptable.” Indeed, at a minimum.
Then, a couple of weeks ago on “Saturday Night Live,” Michael Che, in the “Weekend Update” segment, managed to attack Israel over its remarkably successful vaccine distribution — claiming that the Jews are getting it first (as opposed to Arabs or Palestinians).
Ah yes, an anti-Israel comment.
Shocking, I know.
The joke was not funny and neither are facts, as my colleague, Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism, tweeted after the sketch aired.
The facts are what they are: Israel has vaccinated half of its citizens in the most successful roll-out of the vaccine in the world. Jewish Israelis and Arab Israelis have access to this life-saving measure. Israel is sharing its information with the world health community and is a model of cooperation and success. Actually, the largest struggle for following proper protocol has been with the ultra-orthodox community.
“Saturday Night Live” didn’t bother to distinguish between Arab Israelis and Palestinians. But there is a difference. Supporters of Israel contend (and I do agree with this) that the Palestinians assumed responsibility for health services for their population when they signed the Oslo Accords in the 1990s. Israel’s critics claim otherwise. But why would “Saturday Night Live” bother to acknowledge this?
Facts are facts and digesting them takes nuance, understanding and appreciation for which a short bit on SNL does not allow. The quick laugh, encouraged and supported by the staff and Colin Jost (the co-host), is just wrong — actually, it, too, is troubling and unacceptable.
But in having to justify, defend and explain, it’s already too late.
Far too often, Israel and Jews are simply damned: Damned if we do and damned if we don’t.
Jews are forever held in a position of striving to be exceptional and yet being treated like everyone else. Our own texts tell us that we are the “chosen people” — sure, because no matter the era, we are the butt of jokes (we only inoculate our own), the despised for societal wrongs (Israel is a colonial oppressor), and out to steal from others (Jews are looking for your shekels or it’s all about the Benjamins, baby).
I won’t stop watching SNL nor will I stop taking pride in Israel’s accomplishments and trying to understand its hardships and struggles.
What I simply hope the world can do — let alone our fellow North Carolina residents — is realize that anti-Semitism is evident when others delegitimize, demonize and set double standards for Jews and/or Israel.
During the week of Purim — last week — we realized we’d seen this movie before. Haman was allowed to be his evil self because the king, courtiers, fellow countrymen, friends and family did nothing but support his efforts. We have good friends in this country and Israel has alliances (some very new) in this world. May there be voices beyond our own that call for understanding and recognition to help us through our frailties and failures and celebrate our working for blessing.
Mark Cohn is the rabbi of Temple Emanuel in Winston-Salem.