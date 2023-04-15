When we consider the type of neighborhood that is desirable or which public school offers the best opportunities for children, social networking may not be the first factor one considers in calculating that judgment. However, studies have found that residential patterns and housing type impact socioeconomic outcomes like job accessibility, racial segregation, and income inequality.

This should be a matter of concern for everyone as housing plays a vital role in a well-functioning society, especially in light of the nationwide shortage of affordable housing in cities. Promoting accessibility in housing allows for diversity, which, in turn, strengthens our current and future workforce in various fields, ranging from education and health care to biotechnology and food service. Without the opportunity to thrive, these workers may leave for other cities, making accessibility a crucial factor in empowering our communities.

Among our studies at the Spatial Justice Studio in Winston-Salem is one that examines the relationship between residential housing development patterns and access to social capital, or social connectiveness, the link that connects individuals to community and opportunity. We study measures of housing-type segregation and social capital among schoolchildren in counties across the U.S., and in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County. For instance, when we consider the Forsyth County neighborhood of Clemmons, we find 100% single-family detached and low- density housing. We can observe how this area may compare in social capital to a Winston-Salem neighborhood like Ardmore, which is slightly more mixed — mainly single-family, but with some multi-family units, townhouses, and apartments, with higher density and closer access to amenities. Higher social capital levels have been linked to lower crime rates, better health outcomes, and better education outcomes.

Our studio is an interinstitutional and interdisciplinary entity in the Center for Design and Innovation that brings faculty, students, and the community together to develop meaningful solutions to issues related to spatial (in)justice. We believe our research on social capital and economic connectedness is important for several reasons. First, achieving improvement in educational outcomes in our county remains a challenge. Second, our research is timely because the city of Winston-Salem is currently engaged in developing an action plan for developing affordable housing. Finally, our research dovetails with longstanding efforts for social capital in our area. Most notably, The Winston-Salem Foundation has for more than 20 years been engaged in building social capital through its popular ECHO (Everyone Can Help Out) initiative.

Housing is often divided by income and as a result, the families of children who attend a particular school in their neighborhood tend to share socioeconomic characteristics (e.g., income, occupation, educational attainment, access to health care, etc.). In our study, we are exploring the effects of housing-type segregation on the social connectedness of children and how housing stock diversity may improve future economic outcomes for children.

There is strong theoretical support for the idea that social capital is affected by sprawling development, specifically homogenous single-family development, by promoting income segregation. No study to date, however, has examined this idea empirically. Better understanding the dynamics of these relationships is imperative for counties like ours because the findings could inform policies aimed at reversing low social-capital levels.

Our initial findings suggest that areas with less segregated housing types may have lower levels of income segregation in schools, which will, in turn, encourage social-capital development among children. In this context, the old saying that “it’s not what you know, but who you know” suggests that children who grow up separated from those in higher tax brackets may have fewer opportunities in life.

As a solution, we suggest that city planners consider promoting improved housing-type diversity within school districts. This would enable children from different economic backgrounds to create diverse relationships and broaden their perspectives.

We hope to soon publish some of the results of our study. Meanwhile, we invite the community to join us in our work. Our studio explores alternative possibilities for urban areas and ways of achieving more equitable urban futures through active research agendas, engaged teaching practices, and community-based participatory research which will lead to the creation/regeneration of equitable, functional, and sustainable communities for all.