Rajesh Kapileshwari: Clean energy is in our future

As Winston-Salem was recovering from widespread and costly flooding recently, the City Council unanimously adopted a resolution to help combat climate change. The city committed to use 100% clean and renewable energy (CRE) by 2050, with interim targets of 50% for its buildings and fleets by 2030. The city also plans a 40% reduction of its greenhouse gas emissions by 2025. In short, the resolution reaffirmed Mayor Allen Joines’ pledge toward the Paris climate accord, and echoed targets set in Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 80.

The Community Sustainability Program Committee, of which I am a member, recommended its original Clean Energy Resolution at the city’s General Governance Committee meeting, as reported by the Journal (“City climate change plan faces pushback from Winston-Salem council, staff", Sept. 21). The original resolution presented was, in my view, achievable, economically sound, just and simply necessary to mitigate environmental issues we face. After feedback from council members and negotiations with the staff, we amended it to focus on more modest but achievable 2030 goals and to leave the city utilities out of the interim targets. Another concession was an escape clause offered by words such as “strive to” achieve targets “where feasible,” which we hope the city does not use to get out of its responsibilities.