Randell Jones: A better regulation

Royal Gov. William Tryon led the militia force. Those who joined him as officers were a who’s-who of those who would later dominate North Carolina’s list of patriots during the War for Independence. But in 1771, these men were prominent among the colonial elites active in putting down this protesting in the Piedmont.

The militiamen marching into the backcountry were raised primarily from the counties of the coastal plain. These were North Carolina citizens, not British soldiers. The eventual confrontation at the Battle of Alamance on May 16, 1771, was not the first battle of the American Revolution, as some claim. It was a show of force by the colonial government ending in bloodshed and terrorizing. Afterward, trials in Hillsborough convicted a dozen men of treason. William Tryon pardoned six men but hanged six others in public on June 19.

The belief by many today that these Regulators came back a few years later and fought for independence against the British is not borne out by facts. Some did, of course, but over 6,000 Regulators took an oath of allegiance to the crown by July, even though they had never rebelled against it. Some despaired and left the colony. Others were exiled. By and large, the former Regulators harbored hatred most for the colonial elites who had marched against them. Among them were the disingenuous assemblymen who made life miserable for others while taking improper advantage of their elected positions for personal gain and power. As a result, the War of the Regulation deeply divided North Carolinians. Later some fought as Whig rebels for independence and some as Tories to retain British governance. Others, including Moravians, sought to remain neutral.