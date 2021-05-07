Randell Jones: A better regulation

During May and June, we observe and learn from the 250th anniversary of formative events to America’s nation-building efforts preceding the Declaration of Independence by five years. Although independent-America’s civic virtues would become “liberty” and “equality,” these colonial events, internal to North Carolina as the War of the Regulation, reveal our Tarheel forebears confronting prevalent and persisting attitudes of superiority and class entitlement and a hard conviction that “might makes right.” That problematic thinking still haunts us today from civic bastions it should least infect. As Walt Kelly’s Pogo said, “We have met the enemy and he is us.”
Government for North Carolinians in the backcountry of the late 1760s was centered in Hillsborough, although populations lived as far west as Bethabara, Salisbury and Charlotte. These yeomen farmers had been preyed upon and financially abused for years by authorities appointed by North Carolina’s royal governor and colonial assembly. The perpetrators were lawyers, clerks, sheriffs, judges and tax collectors let loose upon the backcountry citizenry with scant oversight. These abuses inspired riots in Hillsborough in September 1770 when Regulators — seeking a better regulation of government — attacked the court, chasing judges from the bench and lawyers through the streets. As tensions between Regulators and officials continued through the winter, rather than address these honest concerns, the government called for an armed militia to advance into the backcountry to squelch this uprising among frustrated citizens.
Royal Gov. William Tryon led the militia force. Those who joined him as officers were a who’s-who of those who would later dominate North Carolina’s list of patriots during the War for Independence. But in 1771, these men were prominent among the colonial elites active in putting down this protesting in the Piedmont.
The militiamen marching into the backcountry were raised primarily from the counties of the coastal plain. These were North Carolina citizens, not British soldiers. The eventual confrontation at the Battle of Alamance on May 16, 1771, was not the first battle of the American Revolution, as some claim. It was a show of force by the colonial government ending in bloodshed and terrorizing. Afterward, trials in Hillsborough convicted a dozen men of treason. William Tryon pardoned six men but hanged six others in public on June 19.
The belief by many today that these Regulators came back a few years later and fought for independence against the British is not borne out by facts. Some did, of course, but over 6,000 Regulators took an oath of allegiance to the crown by July, even though they had never rebelled against it. Some despaired and left the colony. Others were exiled. By and large, the former Regulators harbored hatred most for the colonial elites who had marched against them. Among them were the disingenuous assemblymen who made life miserable for others while taking improper advantage of their elected positions for personal gain and power. As a result, the War of the Regulation deeply divided North Carolinians. Later some fought as Whig rebels for independence and some as Tories to retain British governance. Others, including Moravians, sought to remain neutral.
Class discrimination and caste-thinking was hard at work then. These North Carolina elites were personally incensed when their authority was challenged by people they regarded as beneath them. Soon enough, when British ministers regarded these colonial elites with the same disdain for their pretensions at independence, these self-regarded “betters” were insulted to be thought of so shabbily. And with no sense of irony for their earlier actions, they joined in the chorus, “All men are created equal.”
Today, do North Carolinians still see this time-worn attitude of superiority present in the North Carolina legislature, among opportunistic politicians who use their power to create more power and work to throttle the expressed will of the people? Does this same arrogance from 250 years ago still plague us today: “I know better than you, so be quiet”? That is not how a democratic republic embracing liberty and equality works. Today we get to vote out those who forget their roles as “public servants” and act as if they are somehow “more equal than others” (a la “Animal Farm”). A corrective message was expressed courageously along Alamance Creek in May 1771 when the Regulators stood up for equity and fairness. North Carolinians are still trying to excise that arrogance and hubris infecting parts of our state government today. But so far, it seems, Pogo got it right.
Randell Jones is an award-winning history writer and creator of BecomingAmerica250.com, where a video related to this column is accessible under “History Highlights.” He lives in Winston-Salem.