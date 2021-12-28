Randell Jones: A broken hoop, a people’s dream shattered

Charles Sams became the new director of the National Park Service this month, with a perspective no other director has had. He is Native American. We wish him success. And in the bargain, we might hope that those of us whose ancestors arrived on these American shores as immigrants might think and learn more intensely about how the America we know today came to be. We may not always find comforting, affirming stories, but we will find in all our national stories lessons for those willing to learn. Immediate lessons come from America’s heartland, from Dec. 29, 1890.
The Indigenous way of life was disappearing, and the Lakota were not pleased. Imminent trouble began when a prophet foretold a messianic figure soon coming in the form of a Native American to chase away the white invaders and to restore the old ways. To bring about this transformation, believers were encouraged to engage in the Ghost Dance, a ritual invocation, and to wear a Ghost Dance shirt. Many eagerly, desperately, grabbed at this hope for restoration.
White settlers witnessing the Ghost Dance among groups across the plains feared it might portend an attack. Trying to control the matter, Indian agent James McLaughlin ordered his Indian police to arrest Sitting Bull, although he was not a proponent of the Ghost Dance movement. So, on Dec. 15, Native American policemen confronted Sitting Bull, who refused to cooperate. In a melee, he was killed. Fearful Lakota families throughout the region began moving toward larger reservations for protection. Thus was Chief Spotted Elk leading some 350 men, women and children slowly toward Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in southwest South Dakota, when a detachment of the 7th Cavalry met them on Dec. 28. The soldiers escorted the Lakota 5 miles more to make camp along Wounded Knee Creek. That evening, more 7th Cavalry arrived under Col. James W. Forsyth, making a total of 500 soldiers. Forsyth placed four rapid-fire mountain guns on the hill overlooking the tipis of the Lakota families.
Early on Dec. 29, Forsyth ordered the Lakota to surrender their weapons. Although the ensuing events are uncertain, it seems one avid believer, Yellow Bird, was chiding men for giving up their guns; he possibly started performing the Ghost Dance, claiming invincibility for wearers of the Ghost Dance shirt. As soldiers grabbed and struggled with the reluctant Black Coyote, a deaf man who spoke no English, his gun fired, striking no one. Simultaneously, Yellow Bird threw dust into the air, five startled young Lakota men raised their rifles and fired into the soldiers and soldiers fired into the Lakota, but doing so indiscriminately around the camp, shooting men, women and children. Forsyth’s mountain guns fired into the tipis. Soldiers on horseback pursued those trying to escape, killing some 2 miles away. “The soldiers simply went berserk,” said one soldier. “For who could explain such a merciless disregard for life?” Up to 300 Lakota men, women and children were thought killed in this reckless, unconscionable frenzy, their frozen forms soon shrouded at Wounded Knee by a blizzard.
At a time of great division in beliefs among our American citizenry about what is true and what is right, the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol should give us pause to consider what is at stake. The later words of Black Elk, Ogalala Lakota medicine man, should frighten us sufficiently into listening to each other quite carefully now. American democracy — our “hoop,” our “sacred tree,” as he called his world — sits precariously in the balance.
“I did not know then how much was ended. When I look back now from this high hill of my old age, I can still see the butchered women and children lying heaped and scattered all along the crooked gulch as plain as when I saw them with eyes still young. And I can see that something else died there in the bloody mud and was buried in the blizzard. A people’s dream died there. It was a beautiful dream. And I, to whom so great a vision was given in my youth — you see me now a pitiful old man who has done nothing, for the nation’s hoop is broken and scattered. There is no center any longer, and the sacred tree is dead.”
Best wishes, Director Sams. May we each find in our national stories wisdom, healing and unity, and opportunities for the pursuit of happiness as we approach our 250th anniversary, e pluribus unum.
Randell Jones is an award-winning history writer and speaker and is creator/editor of BecomingAmerica250.com. He lives in Winston-Salem.