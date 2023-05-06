As King Charles III is crowned Saturday in Westminster Abbey, we should note with some interest the reason British coronations occur in a church and America’s presidents are inaugurated elsewhere. The woman most responsible for that fact will be there for the occasion buried alongside her sister. In North Carolina, we have Queen Elizabeth I to thank for sending Raleigh to establish an English colony here in the 1580s. But her half-sister, Queen Mary, should get the credit for inciting our nation’s Founding Fathers to assure that we would not establish an official religion nor favor one over another.

But Mary’s inspiration was more of the negative as she took the English throne 470 years ago in the summer of 1553. The only surviving child of King Henry VIII and first wife Catherine of Aragon, Mary sought with a vengeance to overturn the Protestant Church of England her father had established and to return dominance to the Catholic Church, subject to the dictates of the Pope. Within a month of her grabbing the throne, Mary began her persecution of Protestant clergy across England and Ireland. She had 280 Protestant "heretics" burned alive at the stake, a gruesome, public spectacle to drive home the fear she wanted dissenters to have of her power. She deservedly earned the later sobriquet, “Bloody Mary.”

Both sides, Catholics and Protestants, were Christians, of course, just as Democrats and Republicans are all Americans. The struggle was about power. Mary believed those who did not agree with her religious beliefs were afoul of the law. Even when the Protestants were restored to dominance under Queen Elizabeth I, they fractured into competing factions. Some continued to meet in hiding. Others escaped to tolerant countries on the Continent.

Eventually, one group, Separatists, arranged for their own exile to the New World in 1620, ending up at Plymouth Rock. They were soon enough overwhelmed by the arrival of non-separatist Puritans, who had harsher attitudes about religious and societal matters and demanded allegiance to their way of thinking. It seems the early New Englanders did not come to America to be free of religious dictates; they came here to start their own strict religions.

Back in England, the same intolerance of the Puritans bore different fruit with the continuing fracturing of sects into specific groups who all professed to be Christians except for the slight — but important, they said — differences in their beliefs. Thus, sprang up the Brownists, Baptists, Seekers, Diggers, Ranters, Quakers, Muggletonians and others. Enough people had different specific ideas about Christian doctrine to prove well the adage: Nothing is so common as thinking that you are special. Moreover, freedom of religion was not an American invention. Englishman Thomas Helwys (c1550-c1616) championed the separation of church and state; for that he was thrown into Newgate Prison.

Thus, our antecedent experience with what is being Christian presages our current dilemma with what is being American. And it seems that any political body that seeks to create laws to reduce the freedoms of its citizens knows not enough about our history and cares little about the Constitution. When an enterprise is growing, all things are permitted except those which are forbidden. When everything is forbidden except that which is specifically permitted, that enterprise declines. The latter is no way to run a thriving democracy. It does however have all the earmarks of authoritarian thinking. New and different ideas are the lifeblood of innovation, discovery, and improvements in quality of life. A suffocating grip is no way to hold on to liberty.

The English Reformation is a good reminder of the threats to democracy from tyrants and religious fundamentalists and extremists unwilling or incapable of considering other views— even the most popular views — of the citizens. But “Bloody Mary” also knew what every terrorist, every tyrant, every gerrymandered legislature also knows: you don’t need the votes if you can finagle the power ... and if you’ve got the guns, concealed or otherwise.

And here we thought we had ourselves a nice little democracy. Silly us.

Good luck, Charles. And don’t worry about losing North Carolina as a colony. For now, we’ve made a right "bloody” mess of it all by ourselves.