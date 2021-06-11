Randell Jones: A track record of resilience

The postponed 2020 Olympics are testing its organizers’ resilience this summer in Tokyo. For myriad reasons, another Olympiad which also tested resilience comes to mind.
Fifteen years after the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, a young American at age 23 took upon his shoulders the pride of a nation to stand up on the international stage against the hubris of a rising Nazi Party. A resurging Germany led by Chancellor Adolf Hitler hosted the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. During the 1920s, Hitler had imported from America the pseudoscience of eugenics, refining it into a social weapon to “purify” the fatherland. Indeed, Hitler intended his Olympics to display Aryan superiority to the world. But that young man, African American track star Jesse Owens, had other ideas.
Owens grew up without advantage in a north Alabama share-cropping family. As an outstanding high school track star, Owens then became a phenomenal scholarship athlete at The Ohio State University. And as a Black man at the Berlin Olympics, Owens represented a threat to Hitler’s planned public display of Aryan physical prowess.
During a qualifying round for the long jump, Jesse Owens’ first attempt was short, and his second attempt was disqualified because the judge — perhaps motivated to keep Owens out of the finals, some speculate — called “foul,” saying Owens stepped on the line. Owens later recounted how his German competitor, European record holder Luz Long, exhibited keen sportsmanship. Long suggested and helped Owens mark a line 12 inches short of the foul line to create a safe target from which Owens could launch his last effort to qualify. Owens did qualify and went on to win the gold medal by beating Long, who exhibited supreme sportsmanship, openly and heartily congratulating his fellow sports competitor. Owens and Long became friends. In winning four gold medals in the Berlin Olympics, Jesse Owens demonstrably disproved Hitler’s pet theory of Aryan superiority.
In the wake of the 2020 elections, some states have instituted — and too many other states are proposing — changes in their voting laws. Whether the changes enhance voter confidence or suppress voter participation is a matter of opinion and political perspective. But the changes undoubtedly make voting more difficult than it was in 2020. How these changes affect voter turnout will be tested in 2022. Consequently, some voters will have to jump a little bit farther to make sure their votes are not disqualified. And after the votes are counted, can we trust all competitors — win or lose — to openly exhibit good citizenship and heartily embrace the results in the spirit of protecting our democratic republic?
The facts are that some voter groups have more experience than others at overcoming obstacles to their participating in the “American Experiment.” They have demonstrated resilience time and again.
Five years after those Berlin Olympics, the world was at war and the U.S. was preparing for it. Able-bodied men were needed as fighter pilots, but again social practices of racial segregation limited opportunities for Black Americans to serve their country. Beginning in 1941, the Army Air Corps engaged the Tuskegee Institute to undertake the training of African American pilots. Indeed, the entire project was to engage Black Americans at every level of the effort to put and keep Black fighter pilots in the air. Those earning the sobriquet “Tuskegee Airmen” included, as well, the bombardiers, flight instructors, mechanics, crew chiefs and all the support staff of the enterprise. And not surprising, perhaps, in some quarters the project was said to be undertaken with expectations it would fail and thus help end — these doubters hoped — the continuing clamor for racial integration of the armed forces. Instead, as history shows through the exhibits at the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site in Alabama, these Americans delivered. More than 900 pilots were trained, with some serving over North Africa and Italy as bomber escorts and in combat missions, earning 96 Distinguished Flying Crosses. One group shot down five German planes in four minutes; another group downed three jets in one day. The “Red Tails” made themselves known.
And during two decades after World War II, African Americans were again rallying in support of the American ideals of liberty and equality as promised in the Constitution as their civil rights. They were demonstrating for racial justice, and pursuing the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Resilience is a quality of human character to be admired. Some Americans firmly motivated and well experienced in overcoming obstacles have a proven track record of championing democracy. Others, it seems, are more practiced at calling “foul.”
Randell Jones is an award-winning history writer and producer of the “6-minute Stories” podcast and the Personal Story Publishing Project (RandellJones.com).