Randell Jones: A track record of resilience

In the wake of the 2020 elections, some states have instituted — and too many other states are proposing — changes in their voting laws. Whether the changes enhance voter confidence or suppress voter participation is a matter of opinion and political perspective. But the changes undoubtedly make voting more difficult than it was in 2020. How these changes affect voter turnout will be tested in 2022. Consequently, some voters will have to jump a little bit farther to make sure their votes are not disqualified. And after the votes are counted, can we trust all competitors — win or lose — to openly exhibit good citizenship and heartily embrace the results in the spirit of protecting our democratic republic?

Five years after those Berlin Olympics, the world was at war and the U.S. was preparing for it. Able-bodied men were needed as fighter pilots, but again social practices of racial segregation limited opportunities for Black Americans to serve their country. Beginning in 1941, the Army Air Corps engaged the Tuskegee Institute to undertake the training of African American pilots. Indeed, the entire project was to engage Black Americans at every level of the effort to put and keep Black fighter pilots in the air. Those earning the sobriquet “Tuskegee Airmen” included, as well, the bombardiers, flight instructors, mechanics, crew chiefs and all the support staff of the enterprise. And not surprising, perhaps, in some quarters the project was said to be undertaken with expectations it would fail and thus help end — these doubters hoped — the continuing clamor for racial integration of the armed forces. Instead, as history shows through the exhibits at the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site in Alabama, these Americans delivered. More than 900 pilots were trained, with some serving over North Africa and Italy as bomber escorts and in combat missions, earning 96 Distinguished Flying Crosses. One group shot down five German planes in four minutes; another group downed three jets in one day. The “Red Tails” made themselves known.