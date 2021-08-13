Randell Jones: A visitation from David Crockett

Speaking of infrastructure, the mountains of North Carolina had a moment some 200 years ago, and David Crockett was part of the movement — the instigator, if you will, with lessons for us today. And remember that Crockett was born in North Carolina 235 years ago this month — Aug. 17, 1786 — in the fledgling but doomed State of Franklin. It’s now East Tennessee, of course, but he is one of ours — Tarheel born.

In his 30s, Crockett often came from his Tennessee home near Winchester to visit his father-in-law, Robert Patton, father of his second wife, Elizabeth. The Patton plantation was along the Swannanoa River at the top of Swannanoa Gap in then-Burke County, now Buncombe. Crockett also traveled down the mountain to visit the John Carson family near today’s Old Fort. He took a road through that gap until “political shenanigans,” he said, put up a toll gate. That’s when Crockett decided to make his own road, a path for anyone to follow to avoid the toll road. A marker today along Old Fort Road commemorates this early mountain road, “Davy Crockett’s Bridle Trail.” This was infrastructure — a better way to get from A to B, from where we are to where we want to go.