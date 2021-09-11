Randell Jones: America: Is it a good idea?

Sept. 17 is U.S. Constitution Day, this year the 234th anniversary of our founders creating the law of the land by which we govern ourselves without the intrusions and whims of monarchs, dictators or wannabe emperors. This is the nation’s hallowed document and, more so, its sacred concept — a government, as Lincoln declared, “of the people, by the people, and for the people,” not a mob of irresponsible, aged-yet-immature bullies embittered because they lost an election and didn’t get their way.

And yet, in the wake of all this patriotic history of what’s good and honorable and worth protecting about America, some group decides this is the time to go to Washington to argue that Americans should forget what they saw and ignore the actions of those who called for the death of elected officials, who stormed this citadel of American democracy, who battered its doors, trampled its integrity, brutally injuring and causing the death of sworn officers. For what those gathering in D.C. want to accomplish — some granting of undeserved leniency — this would be the one week to avoid. Unless, of course, you don’t know. That’s why history, critical thinking skills and civics education are essential to protecting American democracy. Citizenship and its proper exercise are rightful privileges — privileges earned through thoughtful consideration and by responsible actions.