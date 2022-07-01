Randell Jones: Another tale of American freedom

Everybody loves a good story, and America’s origin story is one of the best, especially when we keep discovering new parts that help us better understand the “we” we celebrate on the Fourth of July. We can add to “Our Story” the perhaps unexpected events of 1622 around Jamestown, Va., exactly 400 years ago, which remind us that all our histories can teach us something useful about our country’s collective beginnings and who we are today.

By spring 1622, tensions between the Powhatan chiefdom and expanding English settlements around Jamestown had become so problematic that Opechancanough, the Powhatan war chief, an older man, organized a treacherous, broad, simultaneous attack on March 22. Warriors both infiltrated and descended upon dozens of plantations along the Powhatan (James) River, killing some 350 men, women and children, burning farms and manufactories. Indentured servants were killed, but at some plantations, at least, enslaved Africans were spared. Between a quarter and a third of all English settlers were killed. Opechancanough understood that the English never intended to live in harmony with and respect his people but wanted to dominate or eliminate them.

With their own intention, Pamunkey warriors destroyed the Indian college intended to school native youth in the Christian faith. The attackers left a clear message to other missionaries not to take their children away to convert them into other religions.

With the arrival of English colonists at Chesapeake Bay 15 years earlier in 1607, Indigenous tribes along the Powhatan (James) and Pamunkey (York) rivers had suspected what was coming. They were not pleased. The initial Jamestown settlement almost failed during the first few years, “the Starving Time,” as they had arrived during a severe, extended regional drought. The tribes of the Powhatan chiefdom could not give the English food they needed for themselves. Captain John Smith and the colonists got aggressive. Tensions rose. The first Powhatan War continued into 1614.

Opechancanough had good reason to be suspicious of English intentions. He had seen such aggression before and was determined to prevent it from destroying his people and culture.

Six decades before the 1622 massacre, a northbound Spanish caravel was tossed by a storm into Chesapeake Bay in 1561. Exploring the interior coastline, Captain Velazquez enticed two young teen indios, one the son of a chief and named Paquiquineo, to board the ship. Velazquez kidnapped the pair and sailed for Spain to show them off to King Phillip II to gain royal favor.

In Seville and again in Madrid, Paquiquineo observed this foreign land, learned the language some and experienced new customs and religion. Impressed with Paquiquineo’s cleverness, Phillip named him “Don Luis” and asked that he return to his homeland to help convert others to Christianity. Pedro de Aviles Menendez, governor of La Florida and Cuba, flattered the Jesuits to school Don Luis for that purpose. Detoured from his return trip to Chesapeake Bay, Don Luis was sent to New Spain instead, where he spent several years in Mexico City, observing there a subjugated people, conquered before they converted to Christianity. He realized he was being trained to help convert his people to Christianity to then help conquer them.

Eventually, in 1571, Don Luis sailed into Chesapeake Bay with a party of Jesuit priests with plans to establish a mission to “save the souls” of the Powhatan people. Going ashore after entering the Chickahominy River, Paquiquineo/Don Luis was greeted as if returning from the dead following a decade’s absence. After the temporary mission was built well inland by the ship’s carpenters and the ship had long departed, Paquiquineo convinced the Jesuits that he should visit his home village alone. Paquiquineo soon returned to the remote, isolated mission with a party of warriors and brutally slaughtered the Jesuits. In August 1572 — 450 years ago — Gov. Menendez arrived on the Powhatan (James) River looking for the Jesuits. He captured some indios, hanging them aboard ship when they could not tell him about the Jesuits. He fired into a horrified crowd watching from shore, killing many, then sailed away.

Scholar James Horn convincingly argues in “A Brave and Cunning Prince” (2021) that Paquiquineo/Don Luis is Opechancanough.

This Indigenous leader’s story reveals another part of America’s origin story, another history of Americans fiercely protecting their liberty over 450 years ago, resisting the incursions of arrogance and presumptive superiority experienced in early encounters with white evangelical Christian nationalists.

The elderly Opechancanough was murdered in Jamestown in 1646 after his capture during the Third Powhatan War.

