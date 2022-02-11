Randell Jones: Boone has a story to tell

The pair took Burrell’s advice and enjoyed the hunting. From the Blue Ridge plateau, Boone and Gist explored an “old Indian trail” to the crest of Whitetop Mountain. From there on Dec. 2, 1760, Daniel Boone first saw to the west the vast primeval forests stretching out before him, the lands he had yet to hunt — new horizons to explore, new opportunities to seize.

An enslaved man, an African American, had shown Boone the way, had opened those possibilities. That fact is only surprising if you did not know the story, and now you do. It was just people helping people.

Burrell is the only name we have for this worker on the frontier. But this enslaved Black man was not the only one like him with a notable legacy in Boone. Today, an entire neighborhood beneath the crest of Howard’s Knob is home to descendants of both enslaved people and free Blacks reaching well back into the mid-to-late 1800s. It’s called Junaluska. About 25 years ago, Kentucky writer Frank X Walker suggested the name “Affrilachians” for people such as they. Perhaps it applies nicely. We are all just people — hanging out and hanging on, finding ourselves in one place or another and trying to make it feel like home, like we belong there and have a right to be there, because we do.