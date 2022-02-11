Randell Jones: Boone has a story to tell

The town of Boone is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. It has a story to tell. That community existed for a time as Councill’s Store before getting a new name in 1849 and then incorporating in 1872. Winston-Salem enjoys some kinship with that High Country community through the historical figure for whom it was named: Daniel Boone. The town boasts a beautiful 23-year-old statue of America’s pioneer hero; Winston-Salem presents a 95-year-old Boone monument.
Boone is the county seat of Watauga County, formed by the N.C. General Assembly in 1849, the same year it formed Forsyth County. From the remote environs of Raleigh, the powers that be knew two area names to consider as candidate names for the county seat — Benjamin Howard and Daniel Boone. With little more consideration than “I hear tell Daniel Boone used a cabin up there sometimes,” they settled on naming it in his honor. Thus, the home to Appalachian State University might just as easily be the “town of Howard,” and we would be perplexed that anyone would consider naming a town “Boone.” We get used to what we get used to.
In the fall of 1760, Daniel Boone and his hunting companion Nathaniel Gist were scouting along the upper Yadkin River when they happened upon a herd of cattle owned by Benjamin Howard. The herder, Burrell, was a Black man enslaved by Howard. Burrell told the intrepid hunters about a buffalo trace that led up the mountain to the plateau where he tended the herd in summer. They would find a cabin and exceptional hunting there, he said.
The pair took Burrell’s advice and enjoyed the hunting. From the Blue Ridge plateau, Boone and Gist explored an “old Indian trail” to the crest of Whitetop Mountain. From there on Dec. 2, 1760, Daniel Boone first saw to the west the vast primeval forests stretching out before him, the lands he had yet to hunt — new horizons to explore, new opportunities to seize.
An enslaved man, an African American, had shown Boone the way, had opened those possibilities. That fact is only surprising if you did not know the story, and now you do. It was just people helping people.
Burrell is the only name we have for this worker on the frontier. But this enslaved Black man was not the only one like him with a notable legacy in Boone. Today, an entire neighborhood beneath the crest of Howard’s Knob is home to descendants of both enslaved people and free Blacks reaching well back into the mid-to-late 1800s. It’s called Junaluska. About 25 years ago, Kentucky writer Frank X Walker suggested the name “Affrilachians” for people such as they. Perhaps it applies nicely. We are all just people — hanging out and hanging on, finding ourselves in one place or another and trying to make it feel like home, like we belong there and have a right to be there, because we do.
Ten years ago, the Junaluska Heritage Association was telling its story. Today, that effort seems to have disappeared. The loss of anyone’s story is a loss for all of us. It takes all of us talking and listening if we are going to understand our stories — yours, mine, others’.
The stories we love to tell are the ones we come to believe. The more we tell them the “truer” they seem to us, the more we rely on them for guidance. That tendency of human nature is both a curse and a blessing. It can keep our worlds small and insulated or open us to new horizons we have yet to explore, like those Daniel Boone saw from Whitetop Mountain.
Everybody has a story to tell. The more we listen to others the more we learn about the communities we are all trying to live in peaceably. Creating “our history” is above all about listening — listening long and listening well to others’ stories, and then telling your own story — not by shouting it to drown out others, but by holding it out for others to find, to hear, to embrace in light of, as part of, all the other stories.
We can spark this listening in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County by putting our stories — yours, mine, others’ — into the hands, hearts and minds of our children. Purchase a book for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ “Jump at the Sun” book drive through Bookmarks (www.BookmarksNC.org/wishlist/351).
Forsyth County is people helping people. And we all have a story to tell.
Randell Jones is an award-winning history writer and speaker and publisher of the Personal Story Publishing Project and “6-minute Stories” podcast. He lives in Winston-Salem.