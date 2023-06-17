If you are feeling attacked by the North Carolina General Assembly, it is not without precedent.

Our news is filled with stories of actions restricting abortions, needlessly complicating voting, championing book bans, defining what educators can teach, supporting gender-based discrimination, gerrymandering districts and grabbing powers from the governor. It’s enough to make you wonder what they consider liberty.

In this season of commencements heralding new beginnings — hopefully good ones — North Carolina seems to be revisiting a historic past we recently acknowledged with some shock but from which, it seems, we learned nothing. At least those in power did not, because they are plotting again to commandeer control of our democracy, finagling power by any means necessary to get their way regardless of what most citizens want. We’ve seen this before.

Two years ago, North Carolinians observed the 250th anniversary of the War of the Regulation, when the elites of the General Assembly (yes, same name then) marched with the colonial militia under Royal Gov. William Tryon to punish the poorer and powerless citizens in the backcountry. The victims’ apparent offense was to petition their government to provide “a better regulation” of government agents and officials who were stealing from citizens. The wealthy, well-situated plantation owners and merchants of the coastal areas did not appreciate the backcountry farmers criticizing “their betters.”

Tryon marched the militiamen into the backcountry and defeated the Regulators at the Battle of Alamance on May 16, 1771. Afterward, the real tragedy unfolded for these North Carolinians, who thought they lived in a democracy. Tryon marched west beyond Hillsborough, terrorizing Regulator communities. Tryon’s men arrested residents, burned fields and homesteads, took horses and seized flour and beeves. Turning north near Salisbury, Tryon and “all the leading men of the country” marched prisoners to Bethabara and then back to Hillsborough. Tryon hurried through the trials of the prisoners in three days, his judges finding 12 men guilty of treason. On June 19, Tryon publicly hanged six North Carolina citizens.

In a later era after the Civil War, some other politically motivated North Carolinians, regarding themselves as the only true and worthy power, also cut their opposition out of the picture.

In 1870, State Sen. John Walter Stephens of Caswell County was a white man championing the freedoms and rights of the formerly enslaved Black citizens in a state only recently Reconstructed under a Congress wanting to punish the South. Bitterness over loss of the war and power, plus their presumptuous claim to societal privileges, gave rise to militant groups committed to restoring the social order they alone deemed right and proper.

The party of Lincoln and the abolitionists, and by 1870 also the party of the formerly enslaved, held political power in Caswell County and in most of North Carolina during Reconstruction. The party of the defeated white Confederates organized itself politically and held rallies such as one at the courthouse in Yanceyville, on Saturday, May 21, 1870.

While speeches and the rally continued in the courtroom, Sen. Stephens was lured aside for a private conversation. In a secluded room, eight men jumped Stephens and threw a noose around his neck. When Stephens refused to renounce his political views and his support for those causes, the extremists’ leader said Stephens must die. Two men forced Stephens down on the table while another stabbed him with a knife and then sliced the jugular vein in his neck. Another caught the blood in a bucket. The lifeless body of Sen. Stephens was tossed onto a woodpile in a corner, and the perpetrators returned upstairs, where they joined in the raucous cheers supporting their political opposition to Stephens’ party. Opposed to a democratic majority, once again a radical and vindictive minority had convinced themselves they were the true government of the state.

Across history, those grabbing power and thinking they know better than the majority have been a menace to American democracy. We could hope for new beginnings of ethical statesmanship in the halls of power in North Carolina, but history reminds us that we have seen unrepentant attacks on our liberty before.