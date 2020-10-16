Randell Jones: Capturing our divided attention

In fall 1781, David Fanning undertook his boldest raid. On Sept. 12, some 1,200 loyalists slipped into Hillsborough under cover of fog and captured the town. They released fellow loyalists from jail and took some 200 Whigs as prisoners, including Continental officers, Governor’s Council members and members of the General Assembly.

Fanning’s biggest prize was Gov. Thomas Burke. He had become North Carolina’s third governor that June. Ireland born, Burke wrote poetry, practiced medicine and read the law. Serving in the Provincial Congress, he helped write the state’s constitution. Serving in the Continental Congress when British troops threatened Philadelphia in 1777, Burke joined North Carolina’s Continental troops in defending the city.

Fanning’s loyalists plundered Hillsborough that September morning, breaking into homes, taking what they wanted and confiscating supplies of liquor. With their loot and prisoners, they escaped along the Cape Fear Road bound for Wilmington.

The next day, a rallied force of 400 Whig militiamen under Gen. John Butler ambushed Fanning at the ford on Cane Creek at Lindley’s Mill in south Alamance County. This four-hour battle was one of the bloodiest in North Carolina’s Revolutionary experience with 250 combined casualties, the victims compared to participants exceeding those at Guilford Courthouse.