Randell Jones: Collision produces a sinking feeling

May 29 was the 108th anniversary of a horrendous tragedy of human failure and design, a catastrophic confluence of several improbable possibilities of circumstance, judgment and intention. Together it killed more than 1,000 men, women and children in 15 minutes, and none of it had to happen. Yet it did. That historic incident offers us lessons today for reducing mass shootings.

The tragedy happened aboard an ocean liner only two years after the sinking of the “unsinkable” Titanic, on April 15, 1912. That earlier disaster, 110 years ago, raised concerns for improving safety at sea and prompted the first International Convention for Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS). The recommendations dealt mostly with saving lives after a sinking was underway rather than helping avoid such disasters, thus the 1914 treaty did not really address the causal problems. Ocean-going passengers were just as likely to face possible death at sea.

The Empress of Ireland ocean liner departed Quebec City on May 28, 1914, headed for Liverpool. After the river pilot disembarked, the newly promoted captain spotted the Norwegian collier SS Storstad off starboard bow at 6 or 7 nautical miles away heading toward it. A heavy fog then rolled in over the mouth of the St. Lawrence River. In a dance of protocols and practice and fog-confused assumptions of intentions to pass each other port-to-port or maybe starboard-to-starboard, the two ships arrived on a collision course. Fog horns notwithstanding, the SS Storstad rammed the Empress amidship, puncturing its hull below the waterline. Outfitted with longitudinal baffle walls in its hull, the Empress listed quickly to starboard as that side of the partitioned hull filled with water. The decks filled also because the portholes just above the waterline — opened for ventilation of the passenger cabins — admitted even more water as the ship capsized. Many passengers, asleep in their cabins on the lower decks, were trapped and drowned, never able to attempt escape. Lifeboats were useless. Those on the starboard side were submerged and those on the high, port side could not be lowered. Eight hundred forty passengers and 172 crew members perished in the frigid water in the time it would take you to read this story aloud three times.

Both captains blamed the other. Both owners sued for compensation. The lost souls were mourned and eulogized for their deaths at the hands of the unexpected, the incalculably improbable, the whims of chance and the failure of those in charge to prevent it — and yet, it was also inevitable. In systems design, if something can happen, it will happen — eventually. To corrupt a common metaphor, if stars can align, so can black holes. Not everyone wrung their hands amid thoughts and prayers afterward. Agreeing with Albert Einstein’s caution that we can’t solve a problem from the same level that created it, ship designers made changes. They realized that flared prows would lessen the likelihood of puncturing another ship’s hull below the waterline in any improbable collision. Likewise, reliance on longitudinal baffles that exacerbated capsizing was abandoned, and watertight doors that had to be closed manually rather than automatically were deemed undependable.

In the face of unexpected and even improbable circumstances and without depending on fallible humans to do all the right things all the time, at least thoughtful and redundant design could help ward off catastrophe.

That was the lesson learned in 1914. And that is the lesson we should apply now in designing a system for protecting against mass shootings by managing access to assault-style weapons in America.

I appreciate the efforts made by the North Carolina legislature to help protect our children while gathered in public schools. Nice start. But how about efforts to protect all North Carolinians at grocery stores, shopping malls, night clubs, music venues, hospitals — anywhere citizens gather in “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness”? SOLAS could today mean “Safety of life at school” but “Safety of life amidst society” is better.

If we are going to have a Second Amendment worth saving, Congress and state legislatures must act in concert now. Banning assault-style weapons from private ownership would be ideal. Age limits, background checks, red flag laws and other reasonable limitations are a start. And mentally ill persons are not the only ones who should not have access to weapons. We can also include those harboring intentions to overthrow our government.

Representatives, senators, act now to protect all of us. Anything less is just rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic.

Randell Jones is an award-winning history writer of several history books including “From Time to Time in North Carolina” and “Before They Were Heroes at King’s Mountain.” He hosts BecomingAmerica250.com and the “6-minute Stories” podcast. He lives in Winston-Salem.