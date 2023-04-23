Next year is the 250th anniversary of our revolution in America, but you won’t care, because all media will be abuzz with the rancor and accusations that now pass for our quadrennial presidential election process.

“Next year?” you ask. Yes, 1774 was when we began to talk in earnest among ourselves about what was wrong with being British colonies.

I mention it now because April 19 was the 248th anniversary of “the shot heard ‘round the world,” the beginning of the shooting war 15 months before the Declaration of Independence in 1776, the event we will summarily celebrate in three years as the ostensible origin of our nation. It was hardly the beginning of it all, and certainly not the last word. Our Constitution was a dozen years after that and keeping America true to its civic virtues has been a constant struggle since.

Tensions between overlords and subjects had been mounting in the colonies since the French and Indian War ended in 1763. The King imposed and repealed some onerous taxes in 1765 and 1767, the Boston Massacre happened in 1770, and then the King’s ministers messed with our tea.

In a sweetheart deal for the economically ailing East India Co., only the EIC could import tea into the colonies and could bypass existing distributors. Moreover, the collected tax would pay the salaries of some colonial officials, thus bypassing the controls of local assemblies.

The issue was not the cost; the tea was cheaper. The affront was that such a tax set a precedent that the King and his out-of-touch ministers (let’s just call it ignorance and arrogance) could do likewise from across “The Pond” on anything they wished. (Think current politics in Tennessee and Florida — and, OK, North Carolina, too.)

In August 1773, the East India Co. sent seven ships headed for seven different ports, each deciding on its own how to deal with the arriving tea. Some forbade its unloading. Others decided to boycott. Boston was the only one that destroyed the tea, and only after they backed themselves into a corner by earlier inaction.

That debacle was on Dec. 16, 1773, “The Boston Tea Party,” 250 years ago this year. It involved a bunch of hotheads calling themselves “Mohawks” and wearing costumes to disguise their identities. The whole town suffered the consequences of their intemperate actions. And all the colonies were anxious that those punishments might befall them, too.

In March 1774, John Hancock suggested in his impassioned oration for the annual commemoration of the Boston Massacre that representatives of all the colonies should convene as a congress to discuss the challenges all faced with a disconnected and distant British aristocracy and Parliament.

By May, and in retaliation for the destruction of the tea, Parliament closed the port of Boston — imposing economic sanctions but also cutting off food supplies. Thus came the punitive Coercive Acts which we colonies labeled “Intolerable” Acts. (Think outlawing abortions and banning books.)

Meanwhile, Lord Dunmore’s War was taken to the frontier in fall 1774 to quell the Shawnee resistance to intrusive white settlements just as the First Continental Congress gathered in Philadelphia. That Congress agreed to meet again in spring 1775, and did just as Daniel Boone was leading a party of settlers into Kentucky on behalf of North Carolina Judge Richard Henderson to establish a new colony of Transylvania. Meanwhile, British soldiers and Minutemen of Massachusetts faced off at Concord Bridge on April 19. Nobody knows who fired first, but a year later Thomas Jefferson drafted a Declaration of Independence for that Second Continental Congress to sign, a declaration which backcountry Mecklenburgers said sounded a lot like what they had written the year before on May 20, 1775.

North Carolinians might miss commemorating those 250th anniversaries during next year and the year after because of the distractions of political campaigns. But we’ve probably already decided who’s getting our vote, so why not study and reflect on the history as each event’s 250th anniversary rolls by. Depending on whom we elect in our foresight or folly, this could be our last chance to celebrate the real, factual history of our American Revolution.