Randell Jones: Freedom of the press, 1721

“Falsehood flies, and the Truth comes limping after it.”
— Jonathan Swift, editor of The Examiner (London, UK), 1710
Every controversial issue has at least two sides in a democracy, and an independent press enables all views to be aired. Trustworthy, reliable, viable, local newspapers are essential for sustaining democracy.
The first independent newspaper in America was published 300 years ago in 1721. The New England Courant was two pages, front and back of a single broadside, printed in Boston, Mass. It was printed by James Franklin, older brother of Benjamin, who at 16 worked for James as a typesetter. The paper would operate for five years until June 25, 1726, when British colonial authorities decided James Franklin was printing seditious articles. Exactly 50 years later, Benjamin Franklin was in the Second Continental Congress drafting and debating our Declaration of Independence from those British overlords. Perhaps Franklin’s championing of free speech and the establishment by then of at least 37 independent newspapers had informed the colonial public on such matters of import.
As it happens, that first issue of the New England Courant, Aug. 7, 1721, came during a smallpox epidemic rampaging throughout Boston, the first in two decades. Despite efforts to quarantine infected sailors arriving from Barbados in April, by June smallpox was ashore and spreading. Some 900 residents fled into the countryside, likely spreading smallpox even more. Before the epidemic ended in February 1722, about half the population of 10,600 would be infected. Of those, approximately 5,800 patients, more than 14%, would die, with half of those 844 deaths occurring in October. But in that August, the outcome was uncertain, and the best course of action was a point of public concern.
Two learned men of science, a minister and a physician, wanted people to adopt a preventative practice proven elsewhere. Cotton Mather, a leader of the Puritan church and a man of science, had an enslaved man working for him. Likely of Coromantee heritage from today’s Ghana, the man had been given the name Onesimus. Mather knew him to be an intelligent fellow and had taught him to read and write English. Onesimus had told Mather five years earlier how his people inoculated themselves against smallpox. He showed Mather his own childhood inoculation scar. Mather researched the method as practiced in Islamic countries and prepared himself to promote it when the need next came.
In 1721, Mather shared this medical information with Dr. Zabdiel Boylston, who successfully inoculated his son and two enslaved servants. Mather and Boylston became eager promoters of inoculation, but the procedure was controversial. Arguments for and arguments against abounded. Mather promoted it from his pulpit. He was a man of influence, of course, but also controversial. Thirty years earlier, he had affected the thinking of those who tried and hanged innocent men and women caught up in the hysteria of the Salem witch trials. So, if Mather was for it, both Franklins were against it. The New England Courant satirized the medical procedure and printed opposing arguments by doctors who claimed inoculation spread the disease rather than prevented it. Others, veering into conspiracy theories, argued that using the African folk medicine was a way for the enslaved to spread the disease to white citizens and effect a slave revolt. The truly fearful turned to violence; someone threw a firebomb into Mather’s house. Another opponent believed ministers should stop meddling in matters of science. Others argued that “inoculation” was not scriptural and should not be practiced. The public divided themselves on this issue by what they believed.
Boylston eventually inoculated 280 people with only six deaths from smallpox (2%). With such scientific proof, Ben Franklin eventually changed his mind about inoculation, perhaps surprised to find himself on the same side as Mather.
Mather had been wrong about witches and right about inoculation. Benjamin Franklin had been wrong about inoculation but right to trust in science. Both men changed their minds and evolved their thinking because they were open to learning about others’ ideas.
Curiosity and humility lead to learning and a firmer understanding of reality. They are the cures for self-assured arrogance and obstinacy, for stagnant thinking and dogmatic beliefs.
Should America again face the infectious disease of rapidly spreading authoritarian propaganda, we will need a cure. A free press, decentralized in communities spread across the country, is what democracy needs to survive and to thrive. Local newspapers make that possible. A free-press media is the remedy of the people.
Randell Jones is an award-winning history writer and creator/editor of BecomingAmerica250.com. He lives in Winston-Salem.