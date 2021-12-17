Randell Jones: Freedom of the press, 1721

Two learned men of science, a minister and a physician, wanted people to adopt a preventative practice proven elsewhere. Cotton Mather, a leader of the Puritan church and a man of science, had an enslaved man working for him. Likely of Coromantee heritage from today’s Ghana, the man had been given the name Onesimus. Mather knew him to be an intelligent fellow and had taught him to read and write English. Onesimus had told Mather five years earlier how his people inoculated themselves against smallpox. He showed Mather his own childhood inoculation scar. Mather researched the method as practiced in Islamic countries and prepared himself to promote it when the need next came.

In 1721, Mather shared this medical information with Dr. Zabdiel Boylston, who successfully inoculated his son and two enslaved servants. Mather and Boylston became eager promoters of inoculation, but the procedure was controversial. Arguments for and arguments against abounded. Mather promoted it from his pulpit. He was a man of influence, of course, but also controversial. Thirty years earlier, he had affected the thinking of those who tried and hanged innocent men and women caught up in the hysteria of the Salem witch trials. So, if Mather was for it, both Franklins were against it. The New England Courant satirized the medical procedure and printed opposing arguments by doctors who claimed inoculation spread the disease rather than prevented it. Others, veering into conspiracy theories, argued that using the African folk medicine was a way for the enslaved to spread the disease to white citizens and effect a slave revolt. The truly fearful turned to violence; someone threw a firebomb into Mather’s house. Another opponent believed ministers should stop meddling in matters of science. Others argued that “inoculation” was not scriptural and should not be practiced. The public divided themselves on this issue by what they believed.