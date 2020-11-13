Randell Jones: In his own way

Not done with America, Johnson returned to Greeneville, Tenn., and sought a U.S. Senate seat, selected then by state legislators. He lost. Three years later, he ran for Congress; he lost. The following year, he contracted cholera during an epidemic, and he suffered a substantial financial loss. Others might have been resigned to their fate, but ego is a powerful master and Johnson was driven for vindication. He again sought a Senate seat in January 1875. He persevered through the 54th ballot and was sworn in March 5 by the vice president, who as a former senator had voted to remove him as impeached.

That summer, Johnson’s ego again got the better of him. Convinced that political opponents in Ohio were speaking ill of him, he rode off in late July intending to speak around that state. But he fell ill along the way and died of a stroke on July 31 at age 66. He was buried in Greeneville at what is now the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery. According to his wishes, his body was wrapped in the American flag with the U.S. Constitution placed under his head.

“We know the results of Johnson’s failures,” concluded historian Annette Gordon-Reed in 2011, “that his preternatural stubbornness, his mean and crude racism, his primitive and instrumental understanding of the Constitution stunted his capacity for enlightened and forward-thinking leadership when those qualities were so desperately needed.”

Sometimes our assessments of a presidency can change over time. But sometimes a legacy of getting in one’s own way just is what it is.

Randell Jones is the host of "6-minute Stories" podcast and editor of the Personal Story Publishing Project at RandellJones.com and award-winning author of several history books. He lives in Winston-Salem.