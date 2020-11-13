Randell Jones: In his own way

Fighting Congress. Impeached. Foolish speechifying. Lost presidency. Vindicated?
Andrew Johnson is one of North Carolina’s three favorite sons who served as U.S. president. Abraham Lincoln selected him as a running mate because he was a Southerner who wanted to save the Union. When he became president in April 1865 upon Lincoln’s assassination, Johnson had different ideas from those around him about what would best serve the country. Confident to a fault, Johnson probably just got in his own way.
“His pride of opinion, his desire to beat, blinded him to the real welfare of the ... whole country,” wrote James Ford Rhodes, 19th-century historian, about President Andrew Johnson. Over time we can sometimes change our views of history and of the consequences of events and people’s actions for their own times and those following. Sometimes.
During the Reconstruction era following America’s devastating Civil War, Johnson was in a pique with Congress. Facing three competing factions, he yet preferred his own ideas of a lenient Reconstruction favoring Southern state sovereignty and suffrage for former Confederates.
In March 1866, Johnson vetoed the Civil Rights Act, declaring it discriminated against whites in favor of African Americans. For the first time in American history, Congress overrode a president’s veto of a major bill. He also opposed the 14th Amendment recognizing citizenship for formerly enslaved persons. Johnson’s political miscalculations cost him dearly and confirmed his confrontational stance with Congress.
He also confounded the public. The month before, supporters marched to the White House and encouraged a speech from Johnson for the occasion, Washington’s birthday. The populist, with no formal schooling, spoke for an hour, mentioning himself instead a couple hundred times and accusing three well-known political opponents of plotting to assassinate him. His imprudent tirade cost his party irreparably in that year’s mid-term elections.
That summer, Johnson toured the states eligible to vote and promoted his own political coalition. His tour was a disaster. He demeaned the presidency by arguing with hecklers. He upset audiences by comparing himself to Christ. Consequently, the opposition party strengthened its two-thirds majority as Johnson blamed his own party for timidity in supporting him.
Because Johnson bragged during this “Swing Around the Circle” speaking tour that he planned to fire Cabinet secretaries who did not agree with him, Congress passed the Tenure of Office Act requiring congressional approval of such dismissals. In time, Johnson fired one Cabinet secretary despite congressional warnings. The persistent animus between Johnson and Congress erupted in articles of impeachment. After a three-month trial, the Senate declined by one vote to convict. Johnson had influenced the favorable outcome through deal-making with selected senators, efforts later assessed as short of bribery.
Although hoping to be elected president in 1868, Johnson failed to secure his party’s nomination. He then did not publicly endorse his party’s nominee, who lost to Ulysses S. Grant. A lame-duck Johnson pardoned all Confederates. He did not attend his successor’s inauguration.
Not done with America, Johnson returned to Greeneville, Tenn., and sought a U.S. Senate seat, selected then by state legislators. He lost. Three years later, he ran for Congress; he lost. The following year, he contracted cholera during an epidemic, and he suffered a substantial financial loss. Others might have been resigned to their fate, but ego is a powerful master and Johnson was driven for vindication. He again sought a Senate seat in January 1875. He persevered through the 54th ballot and was sworn in March 5 by the vice president, who as a former senator had voted to remove him as impeached.
That summer, Johnson’s ego again got the better of him. Convinced that political opponents in Ohio were speaking ill of him, he rode off in late July intending to speak around that state. But he fell ill along the way and died of a stroke on July 31 at age 66. He was buried in Greeneville at what is now the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery. According to his wishes, his body was wrapped in the American flag with the U.S. Constitution placed under his head.
“We know the results of Johnson’s failures,” concluded historian Annette Gordon-Reed in 2011, “that his preternatural stubbornness, his mean and crude racism, his primitive and instrumental understanding of the Constitution stunted his capacity for enlightened and forward-thinking leadership when those qualities were so desperately needed.”
Sometimes our assessments of a presidency can change over time. But sometimes a legacy of getting in one’s own way just is what it is.
Randell Jones is the host of "6-minute Stories" podcast and editor of the Personal Story Publishing Project at RandellJones.com and award-winning author of several history books. He lives in Winston-Salem.
