Randell Jones: Justice for you — mercy for me

This is not a Christmas story, but the anniversary soon approaches nonetheless, this one the 160th. This history begs us to remember and to reflect, so, perhaps it’s a Christmas story after all.

On Dec. 26, 1862, the largest mass execution in American history was carried out as 38 men were hanged in unison. It happened in Mankato, Minn., then four years a state, in the wake of the Great Sioux Uprising (aka, the U.S. Dakota War). Despite occurring two years into the American Civil War, these executed men were not seceding Confederates testing political bonds; they were Dakota warriors, surrendering soldiers of a sovereign nation, hanged after trying to feed their families, right a wrong, demand respect.

Popular accounts say they were hanged “under orders of President Abraham Lincoln.” Although factually accurate, that is not the whole story. A special military court had condemned 303 Dakota soldiers to be executed, sending 16 more to serve prison terms. President Lincoln actually spared more than 260 Dakota men from execution that day by reducing their sentences. But that mercy is not often mentioned so prominently.

By August 1862, Dakota people were starving. The money and supplies promised in treaties in exchange for relinquishing claims to their homelands had not been delivered. For six weeks from mid-August to late September, a small faction of Dakota soldiers rose up and struck at communities of white settlers on the Minnesota frontier — destroying, marauding, killing and taking hostages.

The troublemakers were only a portion of the Dakota in Minnesota. The Peace Party faction of Dakota were appalled by these attacks. They wanted to stop the war and on Sept. 26 arranged to release 285 hostages taken by the belligerents. Peaceful Dakota, the hostages and surrendering belligerents came to “Camp Release.” Beginning Sept. 28, a special military court assembled, each case heard at trial hurriedly, each sentence rendered confidently. On Nov. 8, the commander moved the 303 condemned prisoners to Mankato for execution.

The day before, 1,700 noncombatant Dakota — neither prisoner nor charged with any crime — were moved to Fort Snelling by train. Mobs of angry whites attacked and beat these innocents — mostly women, children and elderly. Their only offense, being Dakota.

President Lincoln believed that the military trials had been too harsh, too prejudiced against the accused. Lincoln reduced the sentences for the vast majority of the convicted. But he did allow for the severest punishments to go forward for the worst offenders, those who had participated in massacres, not just battles. But an imperfect world enables mistakes, and through the barriers of language and culture, two men guilty of nothing at all were paraded onto the scaffold in Mankato that day. Cloth sacks were placed over 38 heads and a noose placed around each neck. The convicted joined in a Dakota chant and held hands as a single rope was sliced by the swing of an axe. Thirty-eight men dropped and dangled, as the blood-thirsty spectators among the crowd of 4,000 cheered. The families and fellow Dakota tribesmen were forced to watch. The bodies were buried in a mass grave on a sandbar in the river. By dawn, all the bodies had been removed by doctors wanting cadavers to dissect.

The House Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has submitted to the Justice Department its final report and its recommendations for criminal charges. Some fellow Americans have already been tried and sentenced. Others may yet be charged and tried. Some Americans want retribution. Some hope for mercy. We all should pray for justice.

Those who broke the law with intent on Jan. 6, 2021, chose their fate. So have the instigators, the condoners, the champions and exhorters of those bad actors, those who have not called out the marauding, those who did not work to stop the melee, those who are only sorry it happened because it did not succeed. For those insurrectionists flirting with sedition, America seeks justice.

Providing for the most appropriately severe punishment for the worst offenders is what our 16th president condoned. Who should applaud this more than those who piously claim to be the party of Lincoln?