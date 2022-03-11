Randell Jones: Lucy Bramlette Patterson made history

History was made last week by highly competent and confident women.
Two of them were seated behind President Biden during the State of the Union and another accepted her nomination to the Supreme Court. It is notable that such firsts should arrive during March, Women’s History Month, a time to reflect on the accomplishments and contributions of other highly competent and confident women. We need not look far away to find them. They are among us today, in plenty, and they have been here among us all along.
A decade ago in March 2012, these opinion pages included a guest column submitted as “The Illustrious Mrs. Lindsay Patterson.” That column was a tribute to Lucy Bramlette Patterson, an 1882 graduate of Salem Female Academy. Twenty years later, as president of the Salem Alumnae Association, she organized celebrating the centennial anniversary of the school, its founding then acknowledged as 1802, 30 years later than today’s better celebrated 1772.
A century ago, Lucy Patterson offered a life of service to our Winston-Salem community, to North Carolina, to the nation and to the world. Her spirit of service is reflected today in the work of organizations across our community — most predominantly women-centric and women-empowered — helping make our community better for others and, hence, better for us all.
After World War I, when a devastated Europe was in desperate need of assistance, Lucy Patterson helped with humanitarian relief for the Balkan states in Eastern Europe. In her efforts, she became friends with Queen Marie of Romania; King Alexander of Yugoslavia bestowed on her the Cross of Mercy for her humanitarian aid to the people of Serbia. She was made an honorary member of “Kola Sestara,” an organization for the relief of widows and orphans.
Back home on June 1, 1921, the nation awoke to news of the horrible massacre of Black citizens in Tulsa, Okla. That may have seemed distant from Winston-Salem, but not to Lucy Patterson. That fall, she rented her three-story, showplace home on Depot Street (later renamed Patterson Avenue in her honor), for a month to a newly formed local North State Film Company for making a silent film with Black actors, including many local Black residents as extras. “A Credit to His Race” was an uplifting drama portraying a Black male physician discovering a cure for a plague then frightening the public. He was helped by a Black female teacher who volunteered to test the vaccine. It premiered in Winston-Salem before playing to critical acclaim in Chicago, Harlem and in theaters across the country.
With the ratification in 1920 of the 19th Amendment recognizing the right of women to vote, Lucy Patterson did more. At her first opportunity in 1922, she ran for Congress to represent the Fifth District of the day. Her opponent was the longtime incumbent, Major Charles Stedman, “the last Confederate” still serving in the U.S. Congress. He outspent Patterson’s $125 campaign fund by 10 to 1, but he only defeated her at the polls by 2:1. Nevertheless, for the next 20 years, Patterson served on her party’s national committee, serving for many years as North Carolina’s chairwoman.
Women have made great strides in contributing to the betterment of all our communities — Winston-Salem, the state, the nation, the world. They have done so despite staunch resistance to societal changes supporting their participation in all civic matters as equals to men who have historically controlled the power. They have done so with grace and aplomb, as one would need in the face of such ham-handed and condescending attempts at flattery exemplified by some men in such positions. During his time as a U.S. senator from 1879 to 1894, spanning the years Lucy Patterson attended Salem Academy, former N.C. Gov. Zebulon Vance was the commencement speaker one year. In the presumptive manner of men of his day — and some still today? — he offered this advice from the platform: “Young man, when you want a wife, get one with the Salem Academy brand. They are warranted not to cut in the eye or fade in washing.” They’ll take that today, senator, as “competent and confident,” thank you.
During March and April, the North Carolina Collection at the Forsyth County Central Library is featuring the exhibit, “Lucy Bramlette Patterson — Our Lady of Letters.” In celebrating her service to our communities in several areas of interest, the exhibit also recognizes those organizations — mostly women-centric — who are continuing service in those same areas today.
Women making history — it’s worth knowing.
Randell Jones is an award-winning history writer and creator of the “Lucy Bramlette Patterson — Our Lady of Letters” exhibit at the Central Library. The exhibit will be accessible online soon through the Forsyth County Public Library. He lives in Winston-Salem.