Randell Jones: Lucy Bramlette Patterson made history

Women have made great strides in contributing to the betterment of all our communities — Winston-Salem, the state, the nation, the world. They have done so despite staunch resistance to societal changes supporting their participation in all civic matters as equals to men who have historically controlled the power. They have done so with grace and aplomb, as one would need in the face of such ham-handed and condescending attempts at flattery exemplified by some men in such positions. During his time as a U.S. senator from 1879 to 1894, spanning the years Lucy Patterson attended Salem Academy, former N.C. Gov. Zebulon Vance was the commencement speaker one year. In the presumptive manner of men of his day — and some still today? — he offered this advice from the platform: “Young man, when you want a wife, get one with the Salem Academy brand. They are warranted not to cut in the eye or fade in washing.” They’ll take that today, senator, as “competent and confident,” thank you.