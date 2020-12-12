Randell Jones: Nuremberg rallies provide a cautionary tale

In November, we noted the 75th anniversary of the Nuremberg trials, beginning in 1945. This “world court” gathered to judge the accountability of 24 Nazi leaders for their war crimes.

But Nuremberg was not only the place for unveiling the horrors of the Holocaust perpetrated by Adolph Hitler and the Nazi Party. It was also where this authoritarian populist and his zealots mutually emboldened one another at his infamous rallies. Through these repeated mass gatherings, Hitler persuaded a growing number of Germany’s citizens they were justified in feeling resentful for their decline, mostly through the reparations and punishments Germany endured after the Great War ended in 1918. Hitler promised his public he could restore their honor and make Germany great again, if only they put their faith and trust in him. He choreographed his appeal methodically in a series of assemblies in Nuremberg each September from 1933 onward.