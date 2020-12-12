Randell Jones: Nuremberg rallies provide a cautionary tale

In November, we noted the 75th anniversary of the Nuremberg trials, beginning in 1945. This “world court” gathered to judge the accountability of 24 Nazi leaders for their war crimes.
But Nuremberg was not only the place for unveiling the horrors of the Holocaust perpetrated by Adolph Hitler and the Nazi Party. It was also where this authoritarian populist and his zealots mutually emboldened one another at his infamous rallies. Through these repeated mass gatherings, Hitler persuaded a growing number of Germany’s citizens they were justified in feeling resentful for their decline, mostly through the reparations and punishments Germany endured after the Great War ended in 1918. Hitler promised his public he could restore their honor and make Germany great again, if only they put their faith and trust in him. He choreographed his appeal methodically in a series of assemblies in Nuremberg each September from 1933 onward.
For 10 years, the Nazi Party grew in size and power within the German parliament with Hitler becoming chancellor in January 1933. Most observers believed it impossible for a dictator to rise over the German people because they were so diverse in their politics. Yet, a British ambassador in Berlin wrote at the time, "Hitler may be no statesman but he is an uncommonly clever and audacious demagogue and fully alive to every popular instinct." Hitler artfully used intimidation and empty promises of cooperation to secure unprecedented power to act without parliament’s consent and even outside constitutional limits. Consequently, the “Rally of Victory” in 1933 celebrated the Nazi Party’s seizing of power over the Weimar Republic, the constitutional assembly governing Germany since 1918.
In June of the next year, Hitler said of his ambitions, “Don't forget how people laughed at me 15 years ago when I declared that one day I would govern Germany. They laugh now, just as foolishly, when I declare that I shall remain in power!” At month’s end, Hitler ordered his SS and Gestapo forces to kill and arrest leaders of his party’s own paramilitary organization led by a political rival. This purge of hundreds and perhaps thousands, known as “The Night of the Long Knives,” consolidated Hitler’s power within the party.
That August 1934, when President Paul von Hindenburg died, Chancellor Hitler combined the presidential powers with his into a new title, fuhrer. On that day, all soldiers took a new oath to the fuhrer, not to Germany. Within days, Hitler held a fraudulent referendum marred by extreme acts of voter intimidation to make a show of reporting 90% public support for him as leader.
Days later, he held the “Rally of Unity and Strength.” The Nazi faithful gathered in party uniforms with their distinctive caps, standing in formation, 500,000 strong, on the Zeppelin Field. Over days they heard speeches by the party leaders. Hitler filmed it all for propaganda, including the dramatic Cathedral of Lights surrounding the field. This was 152 vertical shafts of light suggesting an enclosure separating these Aryans from the world-at-large. Each beacon emanated from a powerful air-raid searchlight commandeered into service for the rally even as they were needed elsewhere to protect the country.
In 1935, Hitler assembled the “Rally of Freedom,” declaring that Germany was “liberated” from the humiliations of the Treaty of Versailles. He also announced compulsory military service for all Germans. In 1936, he held the “Rally of Honor” celebrating the re-militarizing of the Rhineland, previously demilitarized under the treaty. The next year, the “Rally of Labor” celebrated — amid a worldwide depression — the reduction in unemployment in Germany through the rise of the Nazi Party. And, in 1938, the “Rally of Greater Germany” recognized the annexation of Austria into the Third Reich. At each successive rally, hundreds of thousands of adulating believers stood in rapt awe of Hitler as he celebrated himself.
The world watched anxiously during summer 1939 as Germany grew in strength and potential menace. Some were relieved to see the “Rally of Peace” planned, again in Nuremberg, for Sept. 1, 1939, announced to emphasize Germany’s desire for peace. Regrettably, the rally was canceled on short notice, one day before Germany invaded Poland.
Would that those German citizens of 80-90 years ago had possessed the advantage of our hindsight and the educated skepticism we enjoy today. When the audience has already seen the play and exposed the ploy, the fanciful pitch, even delivered by a practiced provocateur, loses its appeal — or so we may hope.
Randell Jones is the host of "6-minute Stories" podcast and editor of the Personal Story Publishing Project at RandellJones.com and award-winning author of several history books. He lives in Winston-Salem.
