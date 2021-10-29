Randell Jones: Redefining freedom

The concept of America was founded with the twin civic virtues of liberty and equality, Byron Williams reminded us in a recent column in the Journal (“Civics requires commitment to ideals,” Oct. 10). Balancing the two has been our continuing civic duty and responsibility, our continual conversation, and at times the root of our national struggles and division.
In 1855, Congress authorized the completion of the U.S. Capitol with construction of a dome connecting the separate chambers of our legislative branch. The Architect of the Capitol selected Thomas Crawford, a New York City-born sculptor then with a studio in Rome, to design a fitting statue — the Statue of Freedom — to stand atop what would become our nation’s citadel of democracy. The Architect wanted the statue to reflect the 19th century classical symbol of freedom in western civilization — the image of Libertas, a female form robed in a toga-like gown and holding a staff and cap. (This image appears in the Great Seal of the State of North Carolina.) The staff and cap come from the Roman ceremony of manumission when a slaveholder “unhands” the enslaved person whose newly shaved head is then covered with a pileus cap, a simple cloth or leather head covering. During the American Revolution, that cap was known as a “Liberty cap.” Crawford also suggested a sheathed sword and shield to replace the staff for his “Armed Liberty.”
The Secretary of War during the mid-1850s, overseer of constructing the Capitol, thought differently about Crawford’s design. As a Mississippi slaveholder himself, he was not so keen on the imagery of manumission and did not want the pileus cap included. Crawford redesigned the statue, substituting a battle helmet adorned with an eagle’s head and eagle feathers. That Secretary of War, Jefferson Davis, then approved the design in April 1856. Five years later, the nation was embroiled in a war between separate regions seeking to dissolve or to preserve the Union. And, of course, Jefferson Davis was president of the seceding Confederate States of America.
Construction on the Capitol dome would continue during the Civil War. Thomas Crawford had died suddenly in 1857, but after completing the model and plaster cast. Crawford’s wife shipped the plaster cast of the statue in spring 1858, crated in sections, its troubled journey from Rome plagued for months by near-sinking ships and delays. All pieces arrived by March 1859.
The contract for casting the statue from the model sections was awarded to Clark Mills, a self-taught sculptor who moved from South Carolina to D.C. in the late 1840s. He brought with him an enslaved man, Philip Reid, whom Mills had purchased in Charleston. Reid, born around 1821, was a skilled foundryman even as a youth, and Mills paid handsomely for him. Though illiterate, Reid was a studious thinker and clever problem-solver. Through trial and error, Reid and Clark had successfully cast the first bronze statue in America — Andrew Jackson on horseback for Lafayette Square. That success landed them the contract in 1860 for the Statue of Freedom. Reid was the only enslaved worker on the project, and before it ended, he was emancipated in April 1862 when President Lincoln signed an act freeing certain enslaved workers in the District of Columbia.
The head and shoulders of the Statue of Freedom — redefined by the ideology of a man who would betray his oath to the nation and forged by the work and skill of a man that traitor designed to dominate — was hoisted to the dome and mounted on Dec. 2, 1863. Guns fired in salute from the 14 forts surrounding Washington. Reid may or may not have witnessed that completion, but he continued his career as a foundryman working for himself “and highly esteemed by all who know him,” one writer reported in 1865.
If those who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 had entered through the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, they would have seen the 15,000 lb. plaster cast of the Statue of Freedom on display. They might have paused for a moment and thought before they acted. We all should.
For 250 years in America, we have variously defined freedom as a mix of power and privilege with opportunity and equality. If we have learned anything about freedom, we should know that unless everyone enjoys equality of opportunity, we will always be slaves to our inclinations for power and thus be easy prey for unscrupulous deceivers trafficking in spurious privilege.
Who wants to raise a statue to that?
And, Happy 200th Birthday, Mr. Reid. Nice work.
Randell Jones is an award-winning history writer and creator of BecomingAmerica250.com. He lives in Winston-Salem.