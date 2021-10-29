Randell Jones: Redefining freedom

The concept of America was founded with the twin civic virtues of liberty and equality, Byron Williams reminded us in a recent column in the Journal (“Civics requires commitment to ideals,” Oct. 10). Balancing the two has been our continuing civic duty and responsibility, our continual conversation, and at times the root of our national struggles and division.

In 1855, Congress authorized the completion of the U.S. Capitol with construction of a dome connecting the separate chambers of our legislative branch. The Architect of the Capitol selected Thomas Crawford, a New York City-born sculptor then with a studio in Rome, to design a fitting statue — the Statue of Freedom — to stand atop what would become our nation’s citadel of democracy. The Architect wanted the statue to reflect the 19th century classical symbol of freedom in western civilization — the image of Libertas, a female form robed in a toga-like gown and holding a staff and cap. (This image appears in the Great Seal of the State of North Carolina.) The staff and cap come from the Roman ceremony of manumission when a slaveholder “unhands” the enslaved person whose newly shaved head is then covered with a pileus cap, a simple cloth or leather head covering. During the American Revolution, that cap was known as a “Liberty cap.” Crawford also suggested a sheathed sword and shield to replace the staff for his “Armed Liberty.”