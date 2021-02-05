Randell Jones: Saving Washington

Before Jan. 6, 2021, when too many gullible Americans fooled themselves into believing and acting irrationally on flagrant falsehoods, the only time the U.S. Capitol had been invaded was the British attacking Washington, D.C., in late August 1814. The British burned the Capitol, every public building, and the president’s residence — before it was the “White House.”
The only surviving artifact from the burned president’s home, then occupied by President James Madison, architect of the U.S. Constitution, is the portrait of George Washington painted by Gilbert Stuart. Locally, we celebrate the role of first lady Dolley Madison, born in now-Guilford County, in saving this portrait. Servants, including enslaved persons, were the real heroes in that effort.
The British invasion was a surprise. U.S. soldiers and militia had fought British troops earlier in the War of 1812, principally in Canada. But the British soldiers attacking Washington, D.C., two years into the war were different. Recently relieved from the Napoleonic wars, these disciplined, battle-hardened British soldiers wanted revenge because American forces had invaded Canada in April 1813, burning the capital city, York, today’s Toronto. Overly excited, undisciplined American militia ran rampant, plundering the town, looting private homes and torching the Legislative Assembly and the home of the lieutenant governor of Upper Canada. Troops even stole the Parliamentary Mace, the ceremonial symbol of authority. The better-disciplined First U.S. Regiment of Rifles was there under Maj. Benjamin Forsyth, for whom our North Carolina county is named.
In August 1814, upon learning of the imminent invasion, Washington residents took flight, with Dolley Madison, by traditional accounts, saving the portrait of George Washington. Fifty-one years later, Paul Jennings recalled the incident in his 1865 book, “A Colored Man’s Reminiscences of James Madison,” regarded as the first White House memoir. Born into slavery in 1799 on the Montpelier plantation of James Madison, Jennings at age 10 had accompanied the newly elected fourth president of the United States to Washington, D.C. He served as a footman and eventually as a body servant and valet to the president.
But in 1814 at age 15, he was preparing the banquet setting for a dinner that evening when a rider alerted everyone the British were marching on the city. Jennings recounted: “All was in confusion. Mrs. Madison ordered her carriage, and passing through the dining room, caught up what silver she could crowd into her old-fashioned reticule (purse) and then jumped into the chariot with her servant girl Sukey ...” Regarding saving the portrait, Jennings acknowledged the popular accounts by others, adding: “She had no time for doing it. ... John Susé (Jean-Pierre Sioussat) (a Frenchman, then doorkeeper) and Magraw, the President's gardener, took it down and sent it off on a wagon ...”
Beyond helping save the portrait of George Washington, Paul Jennings went on to live a remarkable life. He served James Madison as valet for decades; he was at Madison’s bedside when he died in 1836. After Madison’s passing, the former first lady fell into debt, selling Montpelier in 1844 and all property, including enslaved people. She kept Jennings, however, hiring him out to President James K. Polk, because she needed the money. In 1846, Jennings tried to negotiate a price for his freedom. Sen. Daniel Webster soon purchased him, enabling Jennings to earn his own freedom through work. In April 1848, Jennings helped organize the largest ever, nonviolent, mass escape attempt of enslaved persons. Seventy-seven daring souls boarded the sloop Pearl intending to sail to New Jersey, but foul winds confounded their escape. Three of Jennings’s enslaved sons would later escape to Union lines and serve in the Union Army during the Civil War.
After burning Washington in 1814, the British attacked Baltimore, shelling Fort McHenry through the night of Sept. 13, an event witnessed by Francis Scott Key, who wrote his stirring poem, “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Our American democracy’s story is complicated. What we think we know always needs another look, maybe to confirm or maybe to correct. Asking probing questions can serve each of us well, but only if we — as individuals — are open to considering opposing information, to learning new lessons, to changing our beliefs, all based on provable facts and verifiable truth. Only then can we act responsibly as true American citizens.
As Will Rogers said, and as those haplessly caught up in the Jan. 6 insurrection are learning, “It’s not what we don’t know that gets us into trouble, it’s what we know that ain’t so.”
Randell Jones is the host of "6-minute Stories" podcast and editor of the Personal Story Publishing Project at RandellJones.com and award-winning author of several history books. He lives in Winston-Salem.