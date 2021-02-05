Randell Jones: Saving Washington

In August 1814, upon learning of the imminent invasion, Washington residents took flight, with Dolley Madison, by traditional accounts, saving the portrait of George Washington. Fifty-one years later, Paul Jennings recalled the incident in his 1865 book, “A Colored Man’s Reminiscences of James Madison,” regarded as the first White House memoir. Born into slavery in 1799 on the Montpelier plantation of James Madison, Jennings at age 10 had accompanied the newly elected fourth president of the United States to Washington, D.C. He served as a footman and eventually as a body servant and valet to the president.

But in 1814 at age 15, he was preparing the banquet setting for a dinner that evening when a rider alerted everyone the British were marching on the city. Jennings recounted: “All was in confusion. Mrs. Madison ordered her carriage, and passing through the dining room, caught up what silver she could crowd into her old-fashioned reticule (purse) and then jumped into the chariot with her servant girl Sukey ...” Regarding saving the portrait, Jennings acknowledged the popular accounts by others, adding: “She had no time for doing it. ... John Susé (Jean-Pierre Sioussat) (a Frenchman, then doorkeeper) and Magraw, the President's gardener, took it down and sent it off on a wagon ...”