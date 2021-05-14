Randell Jones: Terror in the Backcountry, 1771

Turning north at Jersey Settlement near Salisbury, Tryon marched prisoners tied two-by-two to Bethabara. In early June, the Moravians noted among the volunteers in Tryon’s army were “all the leading men of the country.” After grandly celebrating the birthday of King George III on June 4, Tryon marched his army and prisoners over five days back to Hillsborough.

Having received at Hillsborough confirmation that he was to report soon as the new governor of New York, Tryon hurried through the trials of the prisoners, encouraging the judges — including Richard Henderson — to return guilty verdicts. In three days, 12 men were found guilty of treason, all sentenced to hang.

Residents of Hillsborough were compelled to witness the executions on June 19 at gallows built on a hilltop east of town. To demonstrate his mercy and power, Tryon commuted six of those death sentences, but he publicly hanged six men. Tryon departed the next day for New Bern to begin packing for his move to New York.

Former Regulators were thereafter changed. Some moved away. Many honored their oaths, discouraged. And soon colonial elites, having exploited these citizens, would discover too late they needed their support for a revolution.

Seditionists should not confuse this pre-Revolutionary War history in North Carolina with modern times by identifying as victims reflected in this story. Fear and anger are emotions, not a philosophy. Beyond a doubt, the domestic terrorists and insurrectionists attacking the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 are bad at patriotism and too incompetent in their citizenship to know it. They are unworthy of being called Regulators.

Randell Jones is an award-winning history writer and creator of BecomingAmerica250.com where you can learn more about the War of the Regulation at its 250th anniversary. He lives in Winston-Salem.