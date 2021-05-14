Randell Jones: Terror in the Backcountry, 1771

After several years in the late 1760s of bitter discourse, protest and, eventually, riots against egregious mistreatment by appointed officials, the farmers on North Carolina’s frontier continued to petition the royal governor and assembly for relief. These “Regulators” called for a better regulation of government. The entrenched powers that be were put off by these backcountry “rabble” and passed the Johnston Riot Act, enabling the government to declare Regulators as outlaws and to confiscate property. Indeed, Royal Gov. William Tryon convinced the council to approve his marching the provincial militia in the spring of 1771 into the backcountry to dominate these citizens.
Tryon had some trouble gathering a militia force; many eastern farmers with Regulator sympathies refused to muster. He was more successful, however, in gathering militia officers and “gentleman volunteers” from among the eastern colonial elites, making up a 10th of his 1,100-man provincial militia.
Gen. Hugh Waddell marched a separate force from Cape Fear into Mecklenburg County intending to approach Regulator country from the south. He gathered only 250 men, a third of those expected even from Rowan, Tryon, Anson and Mecklenburg counties. On May 9, Waddell’s camp was surrounded by 2,000 Regulators giving out Indian yells, unsettling Waddell’s men, who withdrew across the Yadkin River to Salisbury.
Tryon arrived in Hillsborough on May 11 intending to oversee the election of the assemblyman to replace the outlawed Herman Husband. But Tryon became anxious about Regulators amassing to his west. He marched out May 12, camping on the west bank of Great Alamance Creek on May 13.
Regulators began to assemble opposite Tryon’s camp, the two groups eyeing each other uneasily over a couple of days. On Thursday, May 16, Tryon marched his men to within 300 feet of the Regulator camp, then grown to between 2,000 and 3,000 men.
Three Regulators visited Tryon’s camp asking the governor to consider the concerns of the people. Taking them as hostages, he sent one back with his ultimatum to disperse under the Riot Act. After one hour, Tryon fired a cannon to begin the battle.
Regulators, firing from behind trees, rocks and fences, had initial success against the provincial militiamen standing in close order. But they soon ran low on ammunition and had no organized battle tactics. As Regulators began to retreat from the field, some were captured by pursuing militiamen. The next day, Tryon hanged prisoner James Few on the battlefield without benefit of trial. Perhaps 20 Regulators and nine militiamen were killed. Wounded on both sides may have totaled 150.
As horrible as the battle was, the real tragedy of the War of the Regulation unfolded through May as Tryon and his militiamen marched west along the Trading Path, terrorizing Regulator communities. Tryon’s militiamen arrested residents, burned fields and homesteads, took horses and commandeered flour and beeves. Tryon also offered a pardon for taking an oath of allegiance. Some 6,400 men did so, surrendering their firearms.
Turning north at Jersey Settlement near Salisbury, Tryon marched prisoners tied two-by-two to Bethabara. In early June, the Moravians noted among the volunteers in Tryon’s army were “all the leading men of the country.” After grandly celebrating the birthday of King George III on June 4, Tryon marched his army and prisoners over five days back to Hillsborough.
Having received at Hillsborough confirmation that he was to report soon as the new governor of New York, Tryon hurried through the trials of the prisoners, encouraging the judges — including Richard Henderson — to return guilty verdicts. In three days, 12 men were found guilty of treason, all sentenced to hang.
Residents of Hillsborough were compelled to witness the executions on June 19 at gallows built on a hilltop east of town. To demonstrate his mercy and power, Tryon commuted six of those death sentences, but he publicly hanged six men. Tryon departed the next day for New Bern to begin packing for his move to New York.
Former Regulators were thereafter changed. Some moved away. Many honored their oaths, discouraged. And soon colonial elites, having exploited these citizens, would discover too late they needed their support for a revolution.
Seditionists should not confuse this pre-Revolutionary War history in North Carolina with modern times by identifying as victims reflected in this story. Fear and anger are emotions, not a philosophy. Beyond a doubt, the domestic terrorists and insurrectionists attacking the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 are bad at patriotism and too incompetent in their citizenship to know it. They are unworthy of being called Regulators.
Randell Jones is an award-winning history writer and creator of BecomingAmerica250.com where you can learn more about the War of the Regulation at its 250th anniversary. He lives in Winston-Salem.