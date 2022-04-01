Randell Jones: That’s not the story we tell

The army came marching from the east, its leaders, if not its rank-and-file fighters, filled with righteous indignation that these “bumpkins” would resist their betters. After all, these invaders had the military might, the wealth and the cultural history, they thought, to show themselves as superior. The citizen soldiers, forced to fight on behalf of the arrogant leader and his henchmen, were not so sure. The people they were marching against, attacking, pillaging and taking into custody for trial and execution were more like them than any enemy they had been told to hate. The lies fed to them portrayed these residents in the adjacent countryside as not respecting the government’s power, the interests of political leaders. Such insolence had to be tamed, they were told.

Ukraine today? Yes, but also North Carolina two-and-half centuries ago when Royal Gov. William Tryon, enabled by wealthy plantation-owners-cum-elected-legislators, marched into the then-backcountry to put down what they labeled a rebellion. It was not. We observed the 250th anniversary of the War of the Regulation last May, with its destroying of backcountry farmsteads and the colonial government’s punitive hanging of six North Carolina citizens that June.

In the wake of that destructive invasion by a marauding army in 1771, some of the ex-Regulators emigrated, fled as refugees if you will — but that’s not the story we tell. Some, but not large numbers, maneuvered northwest around North Carolina’s barrier mountains, joining in the general southward migration of frontier settlers streaming down the Wilderness Road through the Valley of Virginia. By the following year, 1772, migrating colonists occupied lands in the Holston River valley. About 70 homesteads were sorted east along the Watauga River. All of them believed they were in Virginia, respectful of the Donelson Line, recently established by British Indian agents with the Cherokees. A few strayed over the boundary, but the accommodating Cherokees were willing to move it in places.

Settlers in these western hinterlands knew they were too far from any courthouse that could accommodate their recording of land transactions. Thus, did those Watauga settlers (actually in North Carolina) in the spring of 1772 organize themselves at Old Fields at Sycamore Shoals (Elizabethton, Tenn.) as the Watauga Association. They arranged for their own partial self-governance with the mutual signing of written agreements.

That written compact has been romanticized as more than it probably was. Because no copies survive, historians can only estimate its provisions. It is agreed, however, the articles did not create an independent government even though Lord Dunmore, Virginia’s royal governor, would later disparage it as a “dangerous example” of colonists thinking about independence. Still, the Watauga Association is a notable event in America’s formative history, its 250th anniversary to be grandly celebrated this coming April 9 in Elizabethton and throughout the year at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site.

During the next four years leading to our Declaration of Independence, more land-hungry colonial settlers amassed on the border against Cherokee lands. Relationships with their Cherokee neighbors were cooperative at first until some of these westering folks — much as did those who had just chased some of them out of North Carolina — doubled down on their presumptions of superiority and took advantage of the Cherokees. As soon as North Carolina’s rebelling legislators had a good enough excuse, they mobilized an assault.

Just as we were declaring in Philadelphia that “all men are created equal,” Gen. Griffith Rutherford led 2,500 North Carolina militiamen to attack and destroy 30 Cherokee towns with the help of invading forces from Virginia, Georgia and South Carolina. They entered the Cherokee Nation intending to eradicate the Cherokee people, chasing women and children into the forest where they would perish in the coming winter without food and shelter. But that’s not the story we tell.

As we were becoming America, we were refugees and invaders, victims and perpetrators. We both survived and created those contradictory aspects of our collective story. Not all of that is the story we tell because some is not who we want to think we were — or are.

Most all Americans love America. Some love what they want to believe America once was. Some love what they hope America can yet become. Somehow, we have to survive creating one America for us all. But that’s not the story we are telling — to ourselves or to each other.

There’s battle lines being drawn

And nobody’s right if everybody’s wrong.

— Stephen Stills, 1966 (For What It’s Worth)

Randell Jones is the award-winning author of “Before They Were Heroes at King’s Mountain.” He is the creator of BecomingAmerica250.com. He lives in Winston-Salem.