During the War of 1812 — not ours but the one with its own Tchaikovsky overture — Napoleon Bonaparte, self-proclaimed emperor of France, invaded Russia. The Russian army retreated, scorching the countryside behind them as Napoleon’s Grand Armee rapidly marched on to a burned-out Moscow. Napoleon lingered there too long, failing to get a negotiated peace with Alexander I. Not having established an adequate system to provide his army with much-needed supplies, Napoleon was forced to march back during an early and brutal winter, exposing his men to cold, starvation and disease.
Napoleon’s army of 685,000 — the largest ever assembled by a European power — lost 500,000 to death and casualties, others to desertion and capture. Fewer than 30,000 escaped Russia. Whatever the commander had in mind when he started, circumstances changed and one bad decision after another doomed most of the people who had trusted him to lead.
Despite this grand catastrophe, Napoleon raised another French army and set out against another collaboration of European powers, the Sixth Coalition, which had seen enough of Napoleon’s reckless megalomania across the continent. By sheer numbers, they drove Napoleon back to Paris even as he out-generaled them on the battlefields.
On April 6, 1814, Napoleon abdicated the throne. Louis XVIII — the brother of Louis XVI, beheaded during the French Revolution — returned the Bourbons to control of France. Napoleon was exiled to Elba, an island off the Italian coast.
The Bourbons soon overplayed their hand, diminishing freedoms Frenchmen had secured through their revolution. Learning of this popular discontent, the charismatic “Emperor of Elba” escaped the island and quickly raised a new army in Paris in spring 1815.
A Seventh Coalition responded specifically against Napoleon, not France. The armies of the United Kingdom, Prussia, the Netherlands and others confronted the skilled generals in numerous battles, but at Waterloo in June 1815, the Duke of Wellington and Marshal Blucher of Prussia defeated Napoleon. One hundred days after leaving Elba, Napoleon surrendered to the British who exiled him again, this time to the remote South Atlantic island of St. Helena, where Napoleon remained until his death 200 years ago next May.
The rise and decline of Napoleon Bonaparte have intrigued historians for two centuries now. He became an emperor and defined an era across the European continent but was perpetually beset by self-doubts which both drove him and doomed him.
Napoleon was Italian, born on Corsica to a middling class of nobility with pretensions toward their betters. Napoleon was self-conscious of his poor French and lower status; he was taunted at his French military academy, entering at age 9. To compensate, he decided he would outsmart others. For that he read voraciously, often eager to show off what he knew.
Napoleon was 20 at the end of the Reign of Terror following the French Revolution when France became wildly speculative and lucrative. Although disliking the free-wheeling economic environment, he took advantage of it, trading in the properties of exiled and executed nobles and importing often-smuggled luxury goods. This propensity for acquiring wealth persuaded him that he should loot the treasures of the countries he invaded to pay for the adventures.
A sexual novice, he first married Josephine, an experienced courtesan. She cheated on him extensively, convincing him that women needed to be controlled, a belief reflected in his Napoleonic Code. He later married Austrian Archduchess Marie-Louise, which provided him the connection to old royalty he eagerly sought.
Above all, Napoleon feared being seen as weak. Wanting always to win, he developed no diplomatic skills. Instead, he humiliated the defeated and exacted such painful concessions from them as to assure they would seek revenge.
Napoleon built his image through self-promotion. He lavished upon the inept soldiers of his first command undue praise; in his reports he inflated the importance of small skirmishes and touted his brilliance as a commander. He was overly sensitive to critique. Even as emperor, he censored the critical press and removed legislators who spoke ill of him.
During that march out of Russia, some of Napoleon’s anxious generals plotted against him, reporting that Napoleon had died in battle. By then, France was exhausted of his war-making. Citizens did not mourn their “dead emperor,” he learned, as they might have a real leader.
This summer 205 years ago, Napoleon was en route to St. Helena.
We are reminded that everybody’s life serves a purpose, even if only as a warning to others. And, if we are not going to learn from our mistakes, we shouldn’t make them.
