Anger at the past and fear of the future motivate us, whether we know it or not. Both sources of angst are generally rooted in what we don’t know. Of the future, we know nothing, and of the past, we understand embarrassingly little more. Thus, we set ourselves up to having our emotions manipulated by others.

February and March treat us to stories of Black Americans and women making history, groups which, historically, have been ignored more than studied. “Black history is American history,” says one bumper sticker. Another: “Well-behaved women seldom make history.” Every group has a story to tell and an interest in getting others to hear it. That’s a good idea. Who among us does not want their story heard?

And, yes, history is our story, all of us. This year, 2023, is a wonderful occasion for paying attention to historical anniversaries related to the founding of America, the country we love for its potential and opportunity regardless of how we feel about its past, especially with our 250th anniversary of declaring independence only three years away. But truth be told, those waiting for 2026 will have missed the party. The real Revolution was during “the long ’74,” as it is known, from what we have labeled the Boston Tea Party in December 1773 to the “shot heard ‘round the world” on the village greens of Lexington and Concord, Mass., on April 12, 1775. The ensuing seven years were the fighting.

So, in placing those “real-Revolution” commemorations on our calendars, what related anniversaries might we observe this year? Quite a few actually, especially those with strong connections to how we came to be North Carolina and who we are around this part of it.

It was 360 years ago in 1663, that King Charles II issued the Carolina Charter to eight Lords Proprietors, giving birth to what became our state.

Nearly a century later, 270 years ago, Moravian settlers walked up and beyond Town Fork Creek in November 1753 to establish Bethabara at an abandoned cabin. Historic Bethabara Park opens on April 1 with an invitation to celebrate those early roots.

Those Moravians traveled south from Bethlehem, Pa., along the Great Philadelphia Wagon Road through the valley of Virginia, that route only beginning its storied history 270 years ago as well. Its long history is celebrated locally in Lewisville along a remnant of the route and next year with the new state historic park at Shallow Ford.

That famous ford was crossed 275 years ago in 1748 by early settlers to the Carolina backcountry, including Morgan Bryan, whose granddaughter, Rebecca, married Daniel Boone just across the Yadkin River. This fall, local groups will celebrate the Bryan Family’s arrival.

Rebecca and Daniel Boone departed North Carolina 250 years ago, in 1773, headed for Kentucky. But their emigration was interrupted by the murder of their first-born son, James, 15, on Oct. 10 as the Boones approached Cumberland Gap. Commemorations are planned.

James was a victim of the tensions between native peoples and encroaching white settlers, a tension King George III, at age 25, had tried to settle 260 years ago by issuing his Proclamation of 1763, dividing British America between “his children.”

Lands west of the Appalachians were reserved for native people, and European colonists were restricted to lands whose waters flowed to the Atlantic Ocean.

This proclamation made outlaws of those early settlers who moved into the overmountain regions of North Carolina, those who would muster to the state’s authorized militia in 1780 and march to Kings Mountain to turn the tide of the American Revolution.

That battle led directly to

the British surrender at Yorktown and to the Treaty of Paris 240 years ago in September 1783, ending the war.

We cannot live in the past, of course; the world changes. But understanding our history can help inform us how we came to be as we are.

Hope to see you at Historic Bethabara Park on April 1 and at other historical events in our neck of the woods throughout 2023. It’s a good year for learning our founding history. Less anger, less fear. More understanding.