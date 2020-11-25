Randell Jones: The other Thanksgiving story

Yes, America’s celebration of Thanksgiving is yet another victim of COVID-19 this year. Our traditional gatherings of family from afar are problematic during this deadly pandemic. But no such celebration suffers more this year than the one planned in Massachusetts to observe the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims landing at Plymouth Rock in fall 1620. The planners for that grand commemorative occasion intended events to extend a full year into fall 2021, the anniversary of the first harvest festival we Americans have come to call Thanksgiving.
That engaging Plymouth story has inspired an excess of colorfully costumed, if not historically accurate, school holiday pageants over generations, all with the hopeful message of multicultural cooperation and respect. But that New England account is only one story, and a later one at that. The first Thanksgiving in America by English-speaking people is actually a Southern story, a story that happened a couple years earlier, in 1619.
And, yes, 1619 was also the year when Jamestown, Va., received its first unloading of enslaved African laborers. But that’s not this story. Our Southern Thanksgiving story was three months later that same year and a little farther up the James River. Moreover, this other story was not Christian reformers seeking religious freedoms. It is instead good old-fashioned English capitalism — investments undertaken with the expectations of great financial rewards accruing mostly to people who already had more than they needed. What could be more American than that?
In this lesser-known story, English investors put Captain John Woodlief in charge of the expedition. He had been at Jamestown and survived the perilous winter of 1609/1610, the “Starving Time.” But Woodlief learned from that near-collapse of the colony. For his expedition, he enlisted settlers with useful and necessary skills.
This new venture departed Bristol, England, in mid-September 1619 with 36 men aboard the Good Ship Margaret. They arrived in the Chesapeake Bay on Nov. 28. Woodlief then sailed up the James River to what would become Berkeley Plantation. On Dec. 4, 1619, Woodlief’s settlers offloaded their baggage onto shore. In accordance with detailed instructions issued by their investors and at Woodlief’s command, they all kneeled and gave thanks for their safe arrival. The investors’ instructions specified they repeat this day of thanksgiving annually. Thus did America’s first “day of thanksgiving” begin on the banks of the James River in Virginia a year before the Pilgrims landed at Plymouth.
Still, the Pilgrims have a good story, too. After a summer of false starts and disruptions, the Mayflower set off from Plymouth, England, in early September 1620 with 103 passengers and a crew of 30, all aboard a ship only 106 feet long. After two months, they spotted land, but they had missed their target, the Hudson River. With winter coming on, they decided to find a suitable place along what is now the Massachusetts coast. They chose an abandoned Patuxet village site, lost, they learned later, to an epidemic. The Pilgrims completely disembarked on Dec. 21 to finish building shelters for a winter which severely challenged them. By spring, half were dead. Revealing their humanity, local indigenous people showed the settlers how to grow food to survive. So, after the fall harvest in 1621, the settlers truly did have reason to gather together in gratitude.
But, 55 years later, these settlers’ descendants were massacring the indigenous people in King Philip’s War. Conflict arose much sooner in Virginia when the Powhatan Confederacy rose up against the colonists’ enslaving of indigenous people, particularly children, to work in tobacco fields and households. On March 22, 1622, the coordinated tribes massacred 347 souls, a quarter of the settlers.
Not surprising, Americans choose an origin story for Thanksgiving involving eating over praying and while ignoring altogether our history of hostility toward “others.” Both Thanksgiving stories, however, remind us of our personal vulnerability and insignificance in this world and the importance of others to our welfare.
Puritans vs. Wampanoags. Virginians vs. Powhatans. Conservatives vs. progressives. We Americans do not have a strong history of getting along with people not like ourselves. But cooperation is a human skill each generation can learn and strive to teach forward, if we really want to. Let’s at least be thankful for that enduring and hopeful opportunity.
Say grace around your table, if you wish, and be thankful, if you can, for those gathered with you, and not. Be especially thankful for those thoughtful enough to wear a mask to help everyone through this pandemic. All we have is each other.
Randell Jones is the host of "6-minute Stories" podcast, editor of the Personal Story Publishing Project at RandellJones.com and award-winning author of several history books. He lives in Winston-Salem.
