Randell Jones: The other Thanksgiving story

In this lesser-known story, English investors put Captain John Woodlief in charge of the expedition. He had been at Jamestown and survived the perilous winter of 1609/1610, the “Starving Time.” But Woodlief learned from that near-collapse of the colony. For his expedition, he enlisted settlers with useful and necessary skills.

This new venture departed Bristol, England, in mid-September 1619 with 36 men aboard the Good Ship Margaret. They arrived in the Chesapeake Bay on Nov. 28. Woodlief then sailed up the James River to what would become Berkeley Plantation. On Dec. 4, 1619, Woodlief’s settlers offloaded their baggage onto shore. In accordance with detailed instructions issued by their investors and at Woodlief’s command, they all kneeled and gave thanks for their safe arrival. The investors’ instructions specified they repeat this day of thanksgiving annually. Thus did America’s first “day of thanksgiving” begin on the banks of the James River in Virginia a year before the Pilgrims landed at Plymouth.