Randell Jones: Tyranny of the mob

This was no way to celebrate Juneteenth.
A mob gathered hurriedly around the accused. His perceived offense was shouted hurriedly through the growing crowd until the masses were all of one opinion, that hawked by the loudest and most earnestly self-righteous. The mob’s anger demanded deference, satisfaction, punishment. They had no facts, just assumptions. They had not asked the accused what happened. They did not need to be bothered with the actualities. They already knew what they wanted to do. And those who may have had second thoughts about the rumors were by then intimidated by the rapidly growing outrage swarming through the irrational throng.
That was how the Tulsa Race Massacre started 100 years ago. And that is how Historic Latta Plantation in Mecklenburg County came to be closed last week “until further notice.” The tyranny of the mob. In both cases, the unexamined intentions of a Black man set off an emotional frenzy that destroyed communities. The destruction of the Greenwood community in Tulsa a century ago is astronomically more profound and consequential than the other, of course. But what did we not learn from that centennial anniversary on May 31/June 1 that would have taught us caution now?
What I understood from the promotional email about the “Kingdom Coming” event was that Historic Latta Plantation was planning a special, unique event to celebrate Juneteenth. I understood it would explore the African American experience and that of other representative characters in the waning days of the Civil War using the historical landscape and interpretive resources available at this county-owned, antebellum landmark. It was a special opportunity to engage new community supporters championing the telling of local stories connecting with broader national history. It was a bold move because a longtime Black historical interpreter had only recently become the site’s new director. He wanted to tell Black history, and this was an appealing opportunity.
Having attended other “lantern tours” at historical sites, I was interested. Those attending such events are interested in history, and the historical interpreters share history, not politics. Attendees become time travelers, walking from station to station and witnessing a dramatic performance, a narrative monologue delivered by a person in period dress speaking as if they were in that historical time. It is not a lecture from today; it is an artistic performance. The audience listens and walks silently on to the next station contemplating the performance they have just experienced, imagining themselves engaged in life in America at that time. The attendees do not interact with the performers. The attendees listen, walk, contemplate and learn. Those unable to learn are, at least, entertained.
When I heard the event was cancelled because of concerns for the safety of the reenactors and volunteers, I imagined threats had been made by persons upset with the telling of Black history. Bad on me for my assumptions. To my surprise, the intolerance came from the other side, from those who should have known better, from those who should understand the importance of freedom of speech and the treacherous waters we enter when we impose politics onto the performing arts.
As sad as I am for the debacle now threatening Historic Latta Plantation, I take heart that such a “shout-down” could not happen here in Winston-Salem, the City of Arts and Innovation. If there is any means where differing views can be displayed in contrast for the purpose of inviting a later dialogue, it would be through the arts. Lucky us. Indeed, other communities look to Winston-Salem — creator in 1949 of the nation’s first locally established arts council — to see how we do it here. That is a legacy we can embrace, nurture and tout.
What, you say? It did happen here? A play written and performed for the purpose of inviting public discussion of timely and culturally relevant issues was shouted down? “Say it ain’t so, Joe.” Please tell me that “Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White” written and produced by Lynn Felder and performed at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts was not targeted and “cancelled.” Whatever thinking prompted that attack on artistic freedoms, our community’s focus now should be on preparing to fend off the shouting mob each time it rises.
As we learned on Jan. 6, nothing is more dangerous to our democracy than the tyranny of the mob, ignorant of any facts but its own and uninterested in learning otherwise.
And if you see it differently, by all means, let’s have a conversation.
Randell Jones is an award-winning history writer and creator of BecomingAmerica250.com and “6-minute Stories” podcast at RandellJones.com. He lives in Winston-Salem.