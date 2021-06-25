Randell Jones: Tyranny of the mob

This was no way to celebrate Juneteenth.

A mob gathered hurriedly around the accused. His perceived offense was shouted hurriedly through the growing crowd until the masses were all of one opinion, that hawked by the loudest and most earnestly self-righteous. The mob’s anger demanded deference, satisfaction, punishment. They had no facts, just assumptions. They had not asked the accused what happened. They did not need to be bothered with the actualities. They already knew what they wanted to do. And those who may have had second thoughts about the rumors were by then intimidated by the rapidly growing outrage swarming through the irrational throng.

That was how the Tulsa Race Massacre started 100 years ago. And that is how Historic Latta Plantation in Mecklenburg County came to be closed last week “until further notice.” The tyranny of the mob. In both cases, the unexamined intentions of a Black man set off an emotional frenzy that destroyed communities. The destruction of the Greenwood community in Tulsa a century ago is astronomically more profound and consequential than the other, of course. But what did we not learn from that centennial anniversary on May 31/June 1 that would have taught us caution now?