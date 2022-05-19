Randell Jones: Unwanted children and unwanted consequences

We are a contentious lot, we Americans. Some of us are quick to anger, easily riled sometimes, especially when we have a choice — or not — about what we want and don’t want to happen.

Last month, on April 19, we observed the 247th anniversary of the beginning of our War for Independence. The confrontations at Lexington and Concord, Mass., in 1775, sparked by an unintentional shot likely going off half-cocked, led to the deaths of American colonists and British soldiers alike. Nobody really wanted that.

When news of that confrontation arrived a month later in the backcountry of the North Carolina colony, the quick-tempered Scots-Irish leaders of Mecklenburg County immediately responded. Whether they scribbled out resolves or a declaration of independence continues to be a matter of historical debate, but that date, “May 20th, 1775” is one of two gracing our state flag. It is a reminder about better ways to make monumental, life-changing decisions.

Shortly afterward, Capt. James Jack rode off for Philadelphia, document in hand, to advise the delegates of the Second Continental Congress, some believe, that the time was right for separation from the British crown — a radical idea.

Passing through Wachovia on his way, Capt. Jack took two or three weeks to cover 560 miles. He arrived in Philadelphia, where the suggestion of declaring independence was dampened by the delegates gathered there. The time was not right for such a radical change, they said. And they were right. Taking time to gather facts and opinions, consider options, build community support and acceptance makes for better decisions that can bring lasting change. That is the democratic way. Going off half-cocked is the cause of too much trouble.

Today, Americans are fearful that a regrettably politicized Supreme Court is set to remove constitutional protections for freedoms “the People” want and believe are theirs — a radical idea. Abortions are performed for many reasons. Outlawing abortions changes none of those reasons but will have predictable consequences that warrant consideration.

Economists and social scientists have studied and confirm that general access to birth control by abortion is strongly correlated with a meaningful decline in a future crime rate. Fifteen to 20 years after access to legal abortions in all states was affirmed by the Supreme Court in 1973, the crime rate in America declined significantly. One can conclude with relative confidence that removing access to legal abortions now will correlate with a later period of rising crime in America. The issue at play is “unwantedness.”

Forcing women by law to give birth to children they do not want is not only a scene from a dystopian novel, it is bad public policy. Better for our society to get all the facts, to understand the motivating factors involved and the consequences to follow.

Legislators in each state, if the matter is returned to them, should carefully consider the consequences of their decisions. Rising crime rates are likely but not inevitable if other actions are also taken in concert with outlawing abortions. North Carolina can choose to fund offsetting remedies such as providing better early education for children, expanding access to health care, training for parenting skills and even providing basic income for families.

Such programs to help offset a likely rise in crime rates could cost billions in taxpayer money, of course. Or North Carolina and other states could embrace as public policy welcoming parents to have the children they want to have for all the reasons they want them. That is what the government of a liberty-loving democratic citizenry would want to do, right?

Simple arithmetic is important, too. About 60% of 25,000 North Carolina abortion patients in a recent year were Black and Hispanic women. So, obviously, when all babies are born, the racial proportions in the state’s demographics will shift more dramatically year by year with anti-abortion laws in place than without. Elected representatives who wink at — or even encourage — the racial bias evidenced in their constituents’ attitudes may want to examine the obvious duplicity in their positions.

Moreover, about 90% of the women getting abortions in North Carolina had at least a high school diploma and 60% some college. These women are smart enough to know when they can responsibly bring up a child.

So, the next time we all get riled up, consider an important lesson the date “May 20, 1775” on our flag represents. Take time to get all the facts and get another perspective. Going off half-cocked with radical ideas can bring about consequences nobody wants.

Randell Jones is an award-winning history writer of the pioneer and Revolutionary War eras. He lives in Winston-Salem.