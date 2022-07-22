Randell Jones: What 'bearing arms' meant in 1787

It’s another long, hot summer, perhaps hotter than it was in 1787, but we think now of the founders then sequestering themselves in Philadelphia with the windows shut, so nothing of their spirited discussions could be overheard by the passing public. Two-hundred-thirty-five years ago, they were creating the U.S. Constitution as a framework of governance to replace the failed Articles of Confederation.

Recent events weighed heavily on their minds: Shays’ Rebellion. This was an uprising of disgruntled farmers and tradesmen in western Massachusetts angered by new laws about taxes and debts as imposed by Gov. James Bowdoin and the remote government in Boston. The rebels called themselves “Regulators,” a nod to the War of the Regulation in North Carolina almost two decades before. Across six months, these angry Massachusetts citizens surrounded courthouses and an armory, disrupting court business and intending to arm themselves to overthrow the government. The state government in Boston was unable to finance a militia force to quash the uprising of insurgents, so local merchants provided the money to raise a militia force of 3,000 men, mostly from the east. The state-sponsored militia force was led by Benjamin Lincoln, commander of the Southern Department of the Continental Army during the Revolution. (Our Lincoln County is his namesake.)

In the winter of 1787, Lincoln and his Massachusetts militia forces successfully routed the Shaysites. Some 4,000 men signed confessions in exchange for amnesty. Many others were pardoned. John Hancock was elected the new governor.

Not surprisingly, the proposed Constitution, out for ratification by the states that September, did not meet everyone’s expectations. North Carolina would not ratify it without a Bill of Rights. When the founders enumerated certain rights, they wanted to make sure that a militia force could be raised at public expense, so they did not have to relive the impotence of Massachusetts during Shays’ Rebellion. Hence, they crafted the Second Amendment with their understanding of the times: “A well-regulated Militia being necessary to the security of a free State, …” (you know the rest).

“Bearing arms” had a different meaning to people of that era than today. Armed with a muzzle-loading, single shot musket or rifle, a man was reluctant to fire his weapon because he would then be vulnerable until he could reload. A group of armed men had safety in numbers because every person was capable of firing his one shot while others reloaded. “Bearing arms” was a collective show of force, a demonstration of a willingness to fight, if need be. It was part bluff, but a show of resolve. The Shaysites surrounding the courthouses made a show of force by “bearing arms.”

Even in duels of the era, the confrontation was designed to resolve matters of honor, each man armed with a one-shot pistol. If one man took his shot, he was honor-bound to stand in place as his opponent decided whether to fire at him or to fire into the air, thus declaring the matter of honor resolved. Each had stood exposed.

All of that comes to mind now for myriad reasons, but locally because the Forsyth County GOP has decided to raise funds by raffling an assault weapon, supposedly demonstrating its enduring support for the “right to bear arms” as they want to think of it.

Might we all agree that the founders were thinking “one man, one shot”? How could they have comprehended otherwise? Moreover, it is hard to imagine, in that hot summer of 1787, that the thought ever crossed the founders’ minds that as technology changed, the rule-makers would not change with it. Remember, they were creating a framework for governance, not engraving tablets with commandments. If you want to contend “originalism” — a recent and arguable concept, not a tradition — then, OK, allow anyone to carry a muzzle-loading musket, shot and powder. It’ll take them 20 seconds to reload if they practice. Not that they should have to. After all, “bearing arms” is for show.

If the members and supporters of the Forsyth County GOP want to show their courage, resolve, honor or any other virtue they would want to use to applaud themselves as “true Americans,” perhaps they can gather together in a large auditorium for the presentation of the raffle prize. When the winner stands on the stage and is handed an assault rifle and boxes of ammunition, will they feel a pang of concern for their safety and the position they have put themselves in — and everyone else?

Welcome to America.