The main thing is to keep the main thing the main thing. In a world filled with distractions, it’s a challenge to remember why we are here and what we are supposed to be about.

Liberty is the main thing. That’s the American ethos and it’s what we celebrate and occasionally remember to honor on the Fourth of July. This year would be a good one to do just that.

North Carolina was the first state to call for a celebration of our nation’s independence. That call came in 1783 after the Treaty of Paris when the British officially relented to their rebelling American colonies. Good for North Carolina, a decidedly patriotic part of the country.

And Salem was the first community to hold a celebration in that first state. The Moravians did it in the manner you would suppose — with hymns and prayers and a march around the town square illuminated by torch light. That 1783 occasion, 240 years ago, is commemorated by a circular plaque near the center of Salem Square along Main Street. That’s why the naturalization ceremony for new U.S. citizens taking their oaths and receiving their certificates on the Fourth of July on that square, or nearby, sometimes is an extra special opportunity for Winston-Salem to celebrate its regard for our Liberty, a guarantee of our Constitution.

Up the road in “Winston” is another reminder of our state’s unique relationship to Liberty. This is a plaque placed two centuries and five years later but reflective of the divisions that separated our communities during the interim. When Forsyth County was formed in 1849, Salem declined to be the county seat. The Moravians preferred not to have the rowdy, raucous distractions and temptations of Court Day defiling the sanctity of their community.

That cultural division so demonstrably represented by adjacent towns operating with different priorities — community and commerce — is, perhaps, the perfect setting for that second commemoration of Liberty. It is at the Ward Federal Building, also on Main Street, a plaque placed in 1988 honoring a scion of early North Carolina, Willie Jones (Why-lee, thank you). He was a champion of Liberty — personal freedoms. So, when the U.S. Constitution was circulating among the colonies for ratification after the failure of the Articles of Confederation, Jones was concerned that personal freedoms were not itemized. He adamantly opposed ratification by North Carolina delegates until assurances of those liberties were enumerated in the Constitution.

Those assurances were drafted as 12 amendments and the 10 adopted became our Bill of Rights. Through that delay, North Carolina became the 12th state and missed participating in the first election of George Washington as the first president. The plaque celebrates Willie Jones’ firm stand but does not mention the opportunity lost by a collective unwillingness to trust and cooperate with other states in a compromise to unite first. Still, it’s good to remember our part in creating a new Constitution to help form “a more perfect union.”

All that comes to mind now as we reflect this Independence Day 2023 on the efforts by one political party of North Carolinians to control the state’s business and to impose the will of a few on the many. It is good that the N.C. Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court both rebuffed the efforts of the highly partisan General Assembly to make all decisions about who gets elected and how. But that rebuff does not curtail the ability of the Republican-controlled legislature to gerrymander the districts for political control or to create any other mischief they may have on a whim.

Like Willie Jones, we North Carolina citizens see our personal liberties threatened without assurances that they will be respected. Would that we could, like the Moravians of yore, send all the rowdy, raucous troublemakers up the road to make their mischief away from those who want to live in peace, quiet and harmony, enjoying the personal liberties Americans fought for and died to keep.

On this Fourth of July, every North Carolinian is called to

honor and celebrate America’s birthday, but also to remember that the main thing is to keep the main thing the main thing: our Liberty.

caption: Two commemorative plaques on Main Street in Winston-Salem, placed in 1966 and 1988, celebrate our American Liberty.

(images by Randell Jones)

Randell Jones is an award-winning history writer of North Carolina history and the Revolutionary era. He is producer of BecomingAmerica250.com. He lives in Winston-Salem.