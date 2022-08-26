Rasheeda Shankle: Building a community within a community

Brittany Broadway has yet to hit her 32nd birthday, but she has already had a lifetime of lived experience. She had her daughter, Rihanna, when she was 16. She’s been almost homeless and has lived in the Skyline housing project, a neighborhood where gunshots are common. Through it all, Broadway has never stopped dreaming of owning her own home. She hopes a new initiative, Salem Cohousing, will be an important step in that process.

Our local nonprofit, Honorable Youth, recently unveiled plans for Salem Cohousing, where single mothers and their children can live and pursue their dreams of upward economic mobility. “It’s great,” Broadway said. “I can stay in the Salem Cohousing community for two years, save my money and continue to build my credit and buy a house at the end of that time, without having to pay an arm and a leg for rent for two years. The money that I would have normally spent towards paying an increased rent rate and certain bills will be eliminated through Salem Cohousing and I will be able to save that extra money.”

Salem Cohousing is supported through STITCH Design Shop. Julia Hess, the STITCH architect who led the design process for Salem Cohousing, said, “From the floor plan to the arrangement of windows and balconies, the project reflects the need to focus inward during residents’ two years at Salem Cohousing — to make space to focus on oneself, their family and the women going through the journey with them.”

The project is also supported by Winston-Salem State University’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM), which studies the causes and effects of generational poverty and puts research-based solutions before the public and policymakers. Broadway’s life tracks four issues CSEM confronts as barriers to economic mobility: transportation; the “benefits cliff,” in which people of limited means lose public benefits when they receive modest raises; gun violence; and the struggle for homeownership.

For Broadway, those issues are all too real. Her family had experienced generational poverty and she often switched schools as she lived with various family members. Broadway worked for a commercial cleaning company as she took part in Honorable Youth’s Two Generations program, which helps single mothers achieve intergenerational economic mobility. “My daughter and I went to every workshop,” Broadway said. “We learned about financial literacy, how to save money and build credit. With the information I gained I was able to get out of Section 8, subsidized housing.”

Broadway works hard. Lead her to water and she’s going to drink 10-fold.

Broadway found a house to rent on East First Street for $475 a month. “It was definitely time for us to move,” she said. “Skyline Village wasn’t the best environment for my daughter. Where we live now, it’s still kind of a rough environment, but anyplace would be better than there.”

She landed a factory job, but the hits kept coming, as they do for so many people of limited means. She makes $17 an hour, hardly enough to get by but too much for her to qualify for most public benefits. “You might get a raise, but then you have to take two steps back.”

CSEM Director Craig Richardson has called that situation “the disincentives desert,” rather than the benefits cliff.

Her car recently broke down and she has to pay over $1,500 for repairs. And the company from which she rents her house recently informed her that the house has been sold to an investor. She is braced for the rent to rise. “Now I’m back to square one,” she said.

She hopes Salem Cohousing, for which Honorable Youth is raising money, can soon come to fruition.

While living at Salem, Broadway said, she can take part in the Forsyth County Homeownership program. A groundbreaking CSEM study has established the efficacy of that program, including that for every $1 of county money spent on the program, $5.49 of homeowner equity is generated.

But the homeownership program faces a huge challenge: the lack of affordable housing for its graduates. As solutions are sought, Salem Cohousing is especially needed. And Broadway would be ideal for it.

Broadway said: “I got a kid watching me. I want to leave my baby a house so she won’t ever have to struggle like I have.”