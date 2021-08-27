Rasheeda Shankle: Making my personal journey universal

I had a degree in “lived experience” before I earned my degree from Winston-Salem State University. Living in East Winston with my young son, I became a product of my environment. I witnessed how awful the living conditions were. I saw how the community’s living conditions forced people to make tough choices, to sometimes live and behave unethically. Determined not to become another statistic of poverty, I slowly began climbing the ladder to upward economic mobility. But I don’t want to make this journey alone. I want to bring many others with me and have innovative plans to do so.

While still at Winston-Salem State in 2015, working a minimum-wage job, I started Honorable Youth, a local nonprofit that blends short- and long-term programs and services for at-risk minority youth with incentives for single mothers to expand their mindsets and achieve sustainable employment. It’s supported by WSSU’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM) and numerous other donors.

By focusing on helping single-family households break the cycle of poverty to achieve intergenerational wealth and economic stability, Honorable Youth has helped hundreds of young women start on the path to upward economic mobility.

Now, we are stepping up our game.