Rebecca McNeely: From Columbine to Mount Tabor High

There are few people in my life who don’t know that I went to Mount Tabor High School because still, even at my age, I talk about how much I loved it there. I can sing the fight song on cue if needed. At church, if I hear “Glorious Things of Thee Are Spoken,” I don’t hear the actual lyrics of that beautiful hymn being sung, but instead hear the lyrics of the Alma Mater in my head. You would have thought that I myself played football on the state championship team a few months ago because I was so darn excited for those kids. It was so, so fun to go to Tabor the day they headed off to the game and cheer for the blue and gold. I felt 17 again.

I love Mount Tabor.

On April 20, 1999, my senior year, the news of Columbine broke. With no cellphones or anything else, we turned on the television in our class and watched with our mouths hanging open and tears in our eyes as that scene unfolded. How on earth could something like this happen at a school?

Unheard of.